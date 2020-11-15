Trump slams ‘Antifa SCUM’ for waiting until nightfall to attack remaining ‘innocent MAGA people’ when 99% had left DC march

President Donald Trump has vented his outrage over numerous incidents of mobs stalking, harassing and attacking MAGA supporters when the majority of the crowd had already left a rally in Washington, DC and could not help them.

In response to an avalanche of videos of mob attacks against participants of the so-called #MillionMAGAMarch,Trump tweeted on Saturday evening: “Antifa SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People.”



ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

While police were present in the streets in large numbers, witnesses decried their slow response to the volatile situation. Trump also criticized local police by saying: “DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!”

Apart from larger groups harassing individuals, there were also clashes between more equal opponents, like a major brawl between Antifa and the Proud Boys that followed a series of smaller scuffles during the day.

DC: BLM and Antifa threaten and intimidate an elderly Trump Supporter out of BLM Plaza Unknown liquids can be seen being thrown on the elderly man, also attempts to hit him with an American flag pic.twitter.com/RU9hXGzmD2 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

Billed by its organizers as the “the biggest Trump rally in history,” Saturday’s event drew enormous crowds of Trump supporters to the nation’s capital on Saturday, where they gathered at Freedom Plaza to protest over what they see as a “fraudulent” election.

Antifa and BLM members attack people who are eating dinner near BLM Plaza. They threw projectiles and a large firework. pic.twitter.com/w96nbZaJ8F — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 14, 2020

Trump himself drove past the rally waving to his supporters from the presidential motorcade, and later tweeted: “We will WIN!”

Human Radical Left garbage did this. Being arrested now! https://t.co/fXSsXXp5yc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

