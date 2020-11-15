Trump slams ‘Antifa SCUM’ for waiting until nightfall to attack remaining ‘innocent MAGA people’ when 99% had left DC march

President Donald Trump has vented his outrage over numerous incidents of mobs stalking, harassing and attacking MAGA supporters when the majority of the crowd had already left a rally in Washington, DC and could not help them.
In response to an avalanche of videos of mob attacks against participants of the so-called #MillionMAGAMarch,Trump tweeted on Saturday evening: “Antifa SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People.”
ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
While police were present in the streets in large numbers, witnesses decried their slow response to the volatile situation. Trump also criticized local police by saying: “DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!”
Apart from larger groups harassing individuals, there were also clashes between more equal opponents, like a major brawl between Antifa and the Proud Boys that followed a series of smaller scuffles during the day.
DC: BLM and Antifa threaten and intimidate an elderly Trump Supporter out of BLM Plaza
Unknown liquids can be seen being thrown on the elderly man, also attempts to hit him with an American flag pic.twitter.com/RU9hXGzmD2
— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020
Billed by its organizers as the “the biggest Trump rally in history,” Saturday’s event drew enormous crowds of Trump supporters to the nation’s capital on Saturday, where they gathered at Freedom Plaza to protest over what they see as a “fraudulent” election.
Antifa and BLM members attack people who are eating dinner near BLM Plaza. They threw projectiles and a large firework. pic.twitter.com/w96nbZaJ8F
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 14, 2020
Trump himself drove past the rally waving to his supporters from the presidential motorcade, and later tweeted: “We will WIN!”
Human Radical Left garbage did this. Being arrested now! https://t.co/fXSsXXp5yc
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
So you blame an “enemy” for acting like an enemy
Check
What a fcken dufus
I see doofusses fighting each other in the street. They don’t know there is a war on and they are all being used.
The shooting hasn’t even started yet. A perfect distraction from Masks, Vaccines etc.
So MAGA Morons are you all gonna take the shot when your god tells you its a Warp Speed Mandatory Patriot thing to do?
Or will you say No and then realize who the enemies are? They are all the enemy of our free republic. You are being duped, there is no One man savior coming idiots, there is no Two or three parties to join and flip some vote.
One war, One reason, the tyranny against our bill of rights at every level. You fight for something else and you become the very same enemy.