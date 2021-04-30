SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) — Shocking comments were made during an online meeting of far-left activists in Sonoma County, discussing a possible protest for this Saturday.
Group leader: “It’s May Day, baby, like come out and take, take somethin’ over with us, I don’t, I don’t (bleep)-ing know.”
Member: “Let’s kill people. (laughs)”
Group Leader: “Let’s kill some cops.”
Member: “Yeah.”
The ABC7 I-Team has been investigating the group’s possible connection to recent acts of vandalism, including an incident at the former home of a Derek Chauvin defense witness one week ago.
https://abc7news.com/amp/anti-facist-group-in-sonoma-county-antifa-california-facism/10558396/
2 thoughts on “Trump supporter shares what he uncovered after infiltrating anti-fascist group in Sonoma Co.”
and Marble hasn’t been arrested.. not in jail why??? because he’s one of em. just like the “trump supporter”. probably both work out of the same CIA or ADL office.
Yep. A psyops to divide the support of “leftist” commies or “rightwing” statist commies. The best opposition is the opposition you control and chump and its chumptards are just that; commie useful idiots.