Trump supporter shares what he uncovered after infiltrating anti-fascist group in Sonoma Co.





ABC New 7

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) — Shocking comments were made during an online meeting of far-left activists in Sonoma County, discussing a possible protest for this Saturday.

Group leader: “It’s May Day, baby, like come out and take, take somethin’ over with us, I don’t, I don’t (bleep)-ing know.”

Member: “Let’s kill people. (laughs)”

Group Leader: “Let’s kill some cops.”

Member: “Yeah.”

The ABC7 I-Team has been investigating the group’s possible connection to recent acts of vandalism, including an incident at the former home of a Derek Chauvin defense witness one week ago.

https://abc7news.com/amp/anti-facist-group-in-sonoma-county-antifa-california-facism/10558396/