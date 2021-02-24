Trump supporter tackled by staff on the “Trump ICE Rink” for flying huge Trump 2024 flag





Feb 21, 2021

February 21 2021 – MANHATTAN, New York:

Trump supporter tackled by staff on the ice for flying huge Trump 2024 flag.

The Wollman Ice Rink in Central Park is scheduled to close down today, as the city is terminating all four of its Trump Organization concession contracts.

“Trump has been impeached from operating the ice rink,” a Mayor de Blasio spokesman had said Jan. 31.

The Trump Organization says its last day of operating the iconic Wollman Rink will be this Sunday, at the end of today’s open hours.

Pro-Trump protester, named Dion, came to the ice skating rink today with an enormous Trump flag to protest the closing. He was seen tackled by staff while skating on the ice with the flag.

Video by Daniel Valls for FNTV freedomnews.tv (Desk@freedomnews.tv)