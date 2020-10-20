Trump supporters in Kansas receive warning letters saying they’re being targeted

These fliers are being left in Kansas City neighborhoods. This on top of our former KS National Committeeman getting run over on his yard due to his Trump sign. Please pray that America will reject this violence and hate.

These fliers are being left in Kansas City neighborhoods. This on top of our former KS National Committeeman getting run over on his yard due to his Trump sign. Please pray that America will reject this violence and hate. pic.twitter.com/vQlb1ZqiVg — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) October 19, 2020

Facebook took my entire account down after I posted what happened to me. — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@bellamaria1776) October 18, 2020

