Trump Supporters Put On Federal “NO FLY” List

Update: Acting DHS Sec. Chad Wolfe resinged Monday evening, serveral hours after we broke this story. Not sure if there’s a connection, but we are investigating.

The Department of Homeland Security has added over 1,200 outspoken Trump supporters and Qanon adherents to the federal government’s no-fly list, a database often reserved for terrorists. The list, created in response to 9/11 and kept by the FBI, is believed to have nearly two million names and known aliases, according to the ACLU.

A DHS supervisor speaking on condition of anonymity told Real Raw News that acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolfe, once a strong advocate for President Trump, decided to expand the list after riotous Trump supporters and Qanon conspiracy theorists tried to seize control of the Capitol to prevent the certification of Biden’s presidency.

New names on the list include 80 people the FBI has already arrested in connection with storming the Capitol; Jack Angeli, the outrageous Qanon Shaman; Rich Barnett, who allegedly vandalized Pelosi’s office and stole her mail, a federal crime; Lonnie Coffman, an Alabama man who brought a pistol and 11 Molotov Cocktails to the protest; Mark Leffingwell, for assault on a federal law enforcement officer, violent entry to a restricted federal property, and calling for the hanging of VP Pence. Some persons arrested have appeared before a judge and been released, but all are now on the no-fly list, our source explained.

“Reasons for inclusion vary, but DHS has adequate reason to believe these persons may return to Washington for a second try. If we prohibit them from flying commercially, it makes it a little more difficult, but possible, for them to travel. We don’t want an encore performance,” our source said.

The expansive list, he added, includes many more persons than were detained or arrested by the FBI, claiming domestic intelligence agencies had credible evidence that insurrectionists are planning a second coup, this time armed, to occur sometime between Jan. 17-20. He said the FBI has scoured Twitter, Facebook, Parler, and conservative message boards such as GodLikeProductions in hopes of unearthing persons espousing anti-government ideology and violent rhetoric.

“The quantity of public chatter out there is unbelievable. It’s almost as if they don’t know they’re being monitored, which is crazy considering what’s gone down. We’ve captured probably a million messages across social media about another assault on Washington. This time, though, people are talking openly about bringing their guns and targeting law enforcement if said law enforcement, when given an opportunity, doesn’t switch sides to join them. Naturally, we’re not targeting all of Donald Trump’s supporters, just people, based on intelligence and a very complicated algorithm, we genuinely believe have a desire to harm or kill other Americans. Right now, that’s about 1,200 people. As of 2013, people are supposed to receive notification of being added to the list, but a lot of times that still doesn’t happen. So, people often discover this only after they’ve arrived at the airport, ready to travel,” our source said.

Asked why President Trump allowed the inclusion of his most loyal supporters, our source said dryly, “He’s not in charge anymore.”

