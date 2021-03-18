Trump Supporters Turn On Him Over COVID-19 Vaccine In Uncomfortable CNN Segment

Huffington Post – by Ed Mazza

The coronavirus vaccine may be in short supply in much of the nation, but there are some communities where it’s a much harder sell, as CNN’s Gary Tuchman learned during a trip to Oklahoma.

In Boise City, Tuchman entered a diner and asked if anyone in the room was ready for the shot. In a county where 92 percent voted for former President Donald Trump in November, Tuchman’s query was met with silence. Not even Trump’s endorsement of the vaccine made a difference.

“Trump is a liberal New Yorker,” one Trump voter declared. “Why would we listen to him either?”

Another diner flat-out said “no” when asked if Trump’s endorsement would get him to take the vaccine.