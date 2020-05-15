Trump to name vaccine czar; a former executive of a Big Pharma drug giant that admitted to FELONY crimes under $3 billion settlement with DOJ

Natural News – by Mike Adams

Trump is about to name a “vaccine czar” to run “Operation Warp Speed,” a fast-track scheme to distribute 300 million untested, unsafe vaccines across America before the end of the year. The person being named to the position is a former executive with GlaxoSmithKline, a criminal corporation that admitted to a large-scale felony bribery scheme in its $3 billion settlement with the DOJ. GSK’s bribery scheme involved 44,000 doctors and violated the laws of every state in the nation.

With no qualms about doing business with corporate felons, President Trump is now jumping in bed with Big Pharma criminals to turn the American people into human guinea pigs in order to push Big Pharma profits and try to boost the stock market in time for the November elections. And instead of choosing to work with a corporation that has no criminal record, he chose the vaccine maker that has the worst criminal record across the entire vaccine industry.

As ABC6 reports:

Moncef Slaoui, a former GlaxoSmithKline executive, will lead “Operation Warp Speed,” Trump’s push to accelerate the vaccine development process for COVID-19, according to an administration official. Slaoui is to serve in a volunteer capacity, and will be assisted by Army Gen. Gustave Perna, the commander of United States Army Materiel Command.

If you’re wondering why a US Army general is getting involved with the GlaxiSmithKline vaccine push, it’s because Trump has just announced he’s going to “rapidly mobilize” the US military to distribute the vaccine, according to CBS News:

“We’re mobilizing our military and other forces but we’re mobilizing our military on the basis that we do have a vaccine. You know, it’s a massive job to give this vaccine. Our military is now being mobilized so at the end of the year we’re going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly,” the president said

It’s quite clear that Trump is describing a military-run forced vaccination program that involves mandatory injections, “to a lot of people very, very rapidly.”

Why would the US military be required to distribute a vaccine? Because, of course, the vaccine won’t be optional. President Trump is going to use the United States military to force vaccinate millions of Americans against their will. Trump has sold out America and is now going to turn the American people into live human guinea pigs for Big Pharma’s mad vaccine experiments. The entire “Operation Warp Speed” scheme is about skipping safety tests and clinical trials in order to roll out a risky, untested, unsafe vaccine that will be injected into you at gunpoint.

That’s why the military is about to be deployed across the United States to administer vaccines.

Trump has betrayed his nation and the American people. He is now an agent of Big Pharma and the anti-human rights vaccine industry that uses human children for medical experiments, all around the world.

RFID tagged, GPS located, Department of Defense vaccines

It won’t be just any normal vaccine, either. Yesterday the Dept. of Defense issued a press release celebrating its effort to acquire 500 million “ApiJect” vaccine injection devices to be ready for the coronavirus vaccine.

As described on the ApiJect website, the ApiJect syringe features RFID tracking and GPS geo-location combined with medical data sharing with a government cloud:

With an optional RFID/NFC tag on each BFS prefilled syringe, ApiJect will make this possible. Before giving an injection, the healthcare worker will be able to launch a free mobile app and “tap” the prefilled syringe on their phone, capturing the NFC tag’s unique serial number, GPS location and date/time. The app then uploads the data to a government-selected cloud database. Aggregated injection data provides health administrators an evolving real-time “injection map.”

So the military will be “mobilized” across America to administer forced vaccines that are tagged with RFID and GPS location data, linked to your personal identification and synced with a government database that will of course be used very soon to enforce “immunity passports” and other Bill Gatesian ideas rooted in medical tyranny.

Are you getting the picture yet?

President Trump. GlaxoSmithKline. Operation Warp Speed. Big Tech censorship of “anti-vax” information. Department of Defense. Military deployment. “Injection map” tracking with GPS and RFID…

Are you getting the picture yet?

You are about to be tagged, gagged and bagged, then medically raped by an armed agent of the Trump administration. Trump has sold you out to the vaccine industry, and he’s about to roll out a medical-military dictatorship across America.

This is going to turn most of his existing base against him, by the way, which is why his odds of being re-elected are plunging by the day. We had previously estimated just a 1 in 8 chance of him winning re-election, but now we estimate a 1 in 4 chance that he will somehow find a way to cancel the elections and declare himself a military dictator, assuming power during the very “emergency” that he helped create through his own pandemic denialism and the selling out of the American people to the vaccine industry.

We are calling on Trump to declare whether these military-backed vaccines are intended to be optional or mandatory. And if Trump won’t answer the question, you can conclude they will be mandatory.

Trump is following in the footsteps of tyrannical dictators who carried out mass genocide against their own people

That means Trump is setting himself up along the lines of Stalin, Mao and Pol Pot to go down in history as a genocidal maniac who mass murdered his own people in order to appease his corporate puppet masters.

Look at the facts. The DoD announcement. The ApiJect RFID technology. The “rapid mobilization” of the US military to “distribute” the vaccines. Look at who’s running the White House coronavirus response: Dr. Fauci, the criminal at the NIH who funneled money to the Wuhan virology lab that engineered the very same bioweapon that’s now ravaging our economy and resulting in forced lockdowns.

Look at how no action has been taken against Obama, James Comey or the Clintons. Ever wonder why? Because they’re all working for the same globalist agenda.

Big Pharma has conquered the White House, and they already control the media and Big Tech. Now they’re coming for your body, and anyone who resists will likely be medically raped with a forced vaccine injection that was never subjected to rigorous clinical trials or typical safety standards.

President Trump is now all-in with Big Pharma and its globalist agenda of mass human extermination and depopulation. Have no illusions. Connect the dots. This conclusion is now inescapable, even for those of us who voted for Trump and supported him in 2016.

Trump is now an agent of Big Pharma and the vaccine industry.

Prepare to join the pro-human resistance against Trump and Big Pharma. If you allow yourself to be injected with this euthanasia vaccine, you will be killed by a subsequent infection after the Fauci / Wuhan “Covid-21” bioweapons release next year.

https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-05-14-trump-vaccine-czar-big-pharma-drug-felony-crimes-doj.html