Trump vetoes resolution limiting his ability to wage war against Iran as tensions remain high

President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed a resolution that sought to prevent him from taking military action against Iran without congressional approval.

The measure, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, was introduced after Trump ordered the controversial, lethal drone strike on Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in January. It passed with bipartisan support in both chambers.

The resolution passed in the Senate in February and in the House the following month. Normally, the president has 10 days to veto a resolution, but Congress delayed transmitting the measure to the White House due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Post reported.

It’s highly unlikely that either chamber will have the two-thirds majority that would be necessary to override Trump’s veto. This marked the seventh veto of Trump’s presidency, and the five attempts to override his previous vetoes failed.

