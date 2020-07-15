Trump Wants COVID Vaccines in 6 Weeks Contradicting Big Pharma Vaccine Producers Who Claim it Should Take Longer

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

Reuters reported yesterday (July 13, 2020) that a White House “senior administration official” said:

“If you say exactly when will literally the vaccine materials be in production and manufacturing, it is probably four to six weeks away, but we will be actively manufacturing by the end of summer.”

The White House “Warp Speed Initiative” to fast-track COVID vaccines is led by General Gustave Perna, who is the Chief Operating Officer. President Trump has previously stated that the U.S. military would be involved in administering the COVID vaccines once they are ready.

“You know it’s a massive job to give this vaccine,” Trump said in an interview broadcast on Fox Business Network. “Our military is now being mobilized so at the end of the year, we’re going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly.” (Source.)

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the former chairman of GlaxoSmithKline’s vaccines division, serves as Chief Adviser for Operation Warp Speed. Like most of the President’s advisors on vaccines, Dr. Slaoui has strong ties to Bill Gates.

President Trump’s administration’s claims that vaccines would be ready by the end of summer contradict what pharmaceutical company executives who produce vaccines are saying on the timeline to bring these vaccines to market.

Kyle Blankenship, writing for FiercePharma, reported today:

Players in the COVID-19 shot race have long said they would begin manufacturing as early as this summer despite warnings that a vaccine would likely not be available for public use before the end of the year.

In another article published today by FiercePharma, Eric Sagonowsky reports that Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier said officials are doing a “grave disservice” to the public by talking up the potential for vaccines later this year.

Politicians, government officials and pharma executives alike have been predicting a COVID-19 vaccine debut by year’s end, but Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier doubts that’s possible—and Merck has enough vaccine experience to know the obstacles ahead. Instead, those who are promising vaccines later this year could be hurting the overall fight against the pandemic, Frazier figures. In an interview with Tsedal Neeley, the Naylor Fitzhugh Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, Kenneth Frazier said officials are doing a “grave disservice” to the public by talking up the potential for vaccines later this year. There are massive scientific and logistical obstacles to achieving such a feat, he said. “What worries me the most is that the public is so hungry, is so desperate to go back to normalcy, that they are pushing us to move things faster and faster,” Frazier said. “Ultimately, if you are going to use a vaccine in billions of people, you’d better know what that vaccine does.” (Source.)

As we have been reporting frequently here at Health Impact News, the Trump administration has overseen the displacement of millions of Americans from work, and countless small businesses go bankrupt, while giving away literally BILLIONS to Big Pharma to produce a COVID vaccine, and purchase other medical equipment, including face masks that are now making their way into the market, making instant millionaires out of new start-up businesses who quickly obtain government contracts to purchase face masks from China. See my report from yesterday:

FiercePharma reports:

The U.S. government has dumped billions into COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing as part of its Warp Speed initiative. Now, with vaccine makers moving rapidly toward approval, the administration has high hopes at least one shot candidate will start churning out doses within the next six weeks. With federal backing, at least one COVID-19 vaccine will likely be “actively manufacturing” within the next four to six weeks, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters Monday. Barring a surprise phase 3 readout and emergency use authorization from the FDA, that manufacturing would likely be “at-risk,” meaning the vaccine’s maker would be turning out doses without knowing whether they’ll pass regulatory scrutiny. Operation Warp Speed has infused massive sums into its stable of chosen vaccine hopefuls in recent months, most recently a $1.6 billion deal last week with Maryland-based Novavax. The administration has also funded candidates from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, and in June signed a $628 million deal with Maryland-based CDMO Emergent BioSolutions to secure manufacturing space to produce U.S. supply of selected shot candidates. The senior official told Reuters that the “slate is not closed” on additional agreements and touted the government’s $450 million deal with Regeneron last week to help produce its antibody cocktail for COVID-19 as a hopeful route to treating the disease. Players in the COVID-19 shot race have long said they would begin manufacturing as early as this summer despite warnings that a vaccine would likely not be available for public use before the end of the year. But the Trump administration’s decision to place a timeline on manufacturing could stoke hopes that a viable vaccine might be in the offing earlier than expected. On the heels of Monday’s news, Novavax shares closed the day up nearly 10% at $104.32 per share. Jefferies analysts said last month that there could be “perhaps multiple vaccines” that notch emergency use approvals by the fourth quarter given the administration’s massive investment in development and manufacturing, and President Donald Trump’s desire to announce a positive development by Election Day. (Source.)

Do You Still Trust Our Government?

The fact that our government is lying to us about the dangers of COVID in order to continue the largest transfer of wealth in U.S. history from American citizens and small businesses to Big Pharma, should be apparent to everyone by now.

There is an agenda in place here, that we have been reporting for months now is no longer a “conspiracy theory” but is being displayed to us every single day.

In a rare truly investigative report from a Fox News affiliate in Orlando, Florida, someone actually looked at the statistics coming out of the Florida Department of Health and decided to ask some questions which led to them discovering some of the fraud currently occurring in COVID statistics to justify medical tyrannical practices such as mandating that everyone should now wear a mask, and which will undoubtedly soon be used to justify mandatory vaccines as well.

ORLANDO, Fla. – After FOX 35 News noticed errors in the state’s report on positivity rates, the Florida Department of Health said that some laboratories have not been reporting negative test result data to the state. Countless labs have reported a 100 percent positivity rate, which means every single person tested was positive. Other labs had very high positivity rates. FOX 35 News found that testing sites like one local Centra Care reported that 83 people were tested and all tested positive. Then, NCF Diagnostics in Alachua reported 88 percent of tests were positive. How could that be? FOX 35 News investigated these astronomical numbers, contacting every local location mentioned in the report. The report showed that Orlando Health had a 98 percent positivity rate. However, when FOX 35 News contacted the hospital, they confirmed errors in the report. Orlando Health’s positivity rate is only 9.4 percent, not 98 percent as in the report. (Source.)

This is a rare occurrence from a corporate franchise media outlet, and expect Big Media to correct this and try to prevent it from happening again.

The alternative media, and sources like Health Impact News, while we are still allowed to operate, are your best sources for finding the truth about COVID and the roll out of the New World Order that is happening at “warp speed.”

These are dark days. Many people are dying, not due to COVID, but due to our government lying to us and treating their citizens like criminals, while REAL criminals are being released from prison, and the corporate and government criminal cabal goes along with business as usual, while the majority of the American populace still have no clue as to what is really going on, and are being led like sheep to the slaughter.

WAKE UP AMERICA!!

People are being killed by our government, and many more are going to die unless people start resisting in mass. If you still think this is a political war between the Left and the Right, you are still part of the problem, and not the solution.

These medical tyrants are controlled by no one anymore, and the only thing that can stop them and their plans to reduce the world’s population and setup a New World Order is for the people to rise up in mass, and resist.

And that is exactly what they fear the most….

