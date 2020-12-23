Trump White House staff confused as they’re told to disregard email telling them to ‘scrub microwaves’ & leave next week

The Sun

WHITE House staff have been left “confused” after being told to “scrub microwaves” and start leaving next week — only to be then told to “disregard” that order.

The administration will begin prepping to leave starting on Monday.

An email from his executive office details the process, including asking employees to clean out refrigerators and microwaves.

Workers were also asked to start boxing up and returning their office supplies from Monday, but employees will begin leaving the following week, on January 4.

However, staff members were left confused as 20 minutes later employees were sent a note to disregard the previous email, according to reports.

The move will begin just weeks before Biden makes home in the White House on January 20.

However, Trump is still reluctant to concede and admit that Biden won the 2020 election.

Trump released a 14-minute long video on Tuesday about what he called “the theft of the presidential election” – in his latest bid to save his presidency.

The president claimed what he’s been accusing Democrats of since Election Day: that he, in fact, won the presidential election, and that his opponent Joe Biden won because of millions of fraudulent votes.

“The truth is: We won the election by a landslide, we won it big,” Trump said, saying he has proof of “overwhelming election fraud.”

Trump alleged that Democrats used the coronavirus pandemic to rig the 2020 election – which he lost to Joe Biden.

He said by midnight on Election Day, the Trump campaign was winning against Biden’s team.

Trump detailed key battleground states in which he had garnered more votes, and claimed it would have been impossible for Biden to beat his lead.

“Then suddenly everything started to disappear, everything started to change. The vote-counting abruptly stopped in multiple states.”

Trump went on to say that at 6.31am ET, Michigan suddenly had a boost in votes for Biden, but not the president himself; he went on to detail this loss of votes in multiple states.

“These gigantic and ridiculously one-sided spikes were miraculously just enough to push Joe Biden into the lead in all of the key swing states.

“These glaring anomalies are just the tip of the iceberg,” he said, before noting the House Democrats lost seats, despite Biden winning the election.

Trump said “no president has ever lost re-election while making such extraordinary gains across the board.”

The president said it didn’t make sense that Biden, who he claimed did not leave his Delaware basement during the campaign, received more votes than he did, or former President Barack Obama did.

“It did not happen. He did not win. We won by the landslide,” Trump continued.

