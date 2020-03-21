Trump’s company CLOSES Mar-a-Lago

Daily Mail

President Donald Trump‘s company has closed Mar-a-Lago, fired staff, and even shut down the bars at its Washington D.C. luxury hotel in the wake of the coronavirus.

‘Various facilities are temporarily closed given local, state and federal mandates. We anxiously await the day when this pandemic is over and our world-class facilities can reopen,’ a spokesperson for the Trump Organization told DailyMail.com.

The company did not respond to an inquiry about whether or not it would apply for a financial aid bailout under legislation being passed by Congress and signed by the president.

The White House is pushing for a $1 trillion package that would include $200 billion for the airlines and other critical industries directly affected by the coronavirus, such as the hospitality industry. Hotels and restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic as people are staying home.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a close Trump ally who has dined at Mar-a-Lago, on Friday issued an executive order that all restaurants and gyms in the state must close. Restaurants are allowed to do take-out orders.

Earlier this week he closed bars and nightclubs to slow down the spread of the disease during Spring Break’s high peak season.

But the order also affected Trump’s Winter White House in Palm Beach, which became Ground Zero for the administration and the virus after a Brazilian official who attended a dinner there March 8 tested positive for the disease.

That had a cascade effect as the president was at the dinner along with several members of his administration and the first family. President Trump has tested negative for the disease.

But the club was closed Monday for a deep cleaning. Other guests from the March 8 event had to be tested for the virus. At least three cases have been tied to attendees there.

