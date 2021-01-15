Trump’s Declassing Ukraine And Obamagate

Investment Watch

BREAKING: President Trump reportedly has more pardons ready to go, as well as executive orders, plans to declassify Ukraine intel, and appoint special counsels. Unclear which he will do.

BREAKING: President Trump reportedly has more pardons ready to go, as well as executive orders, plans to declassify Ukraine intel, and appoint special counsels. Unclear which he will do.#BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/7uARfnRjPr — WORLDWIRENEWS (@WORLDWIRENEWS3) January 14, 2021

BREAKING: @jsolomonReports reports that Pres. Trump has ordered the declassification of intelligence docs from Obamagate, including Christopher Steele’s debriefings and FBI asset Stefan Halper’s instructions. Expected to be released tomorrow or Monday. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/8xFBV6wMPQ — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 14, 2021

Investment Watch