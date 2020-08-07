Trump’s Faith Advisor Paula White Is Now a White House Staffer

Nov 5, 2019
‘When I walk on White House grounds, God walks on White House grounds.’ — Meet Paula White, spiritual adviser to President Trump and the latest addition to the White House staff.
In US news and current events today, Florida televangelist Paula White-Cain has gone from Donald Trump’s faith advisor to White House staff. While some might wish for more separation of church and state, the Trump administration is welcoming this follower of Jesus Christ into the White House. This video from NowThis includes Paula White sermons and information on Paual White-Cain net worth.