Trump’s Pedophiles

My Fellow Trenchers,

It is not often that we come across a video which details some of the more appalling history to these elite dirtbags, like Trump.

These two videos are both fascinating,… and appalling!

The first video covers some of the background dirt on this vain glorious peacock, Trump, but the second video starts with the longer version of Katie Johnson’s interview of her sexual encounters and rape by Trump when she was just 13. This is the greater length version of her interview, which I had never seen before, then was incorporated into the Wexner (Mega-Group) video.

It is by far, worth the watch, as this person (Trump), and the cadre of Zionist-Jew-Scum that surround him, are more then enough reason to arrest all of them for their debaucheries, sedition, and absolute Treason!

WARNING: When you sit down to watch this, you may want to fasten your seatbelt, and have a garbage can nearby to vomit in.

The worst part is, Herr Trump, is far from the worst of the evil that is destroying this country from within, and without,… he’s just media-polished dirtbag living the life of another protected career-criminal that is destroying this country in every way possible.

Ok,… after thinking about some of the stuff on this video,…. I’m gonna go vomit a little right now… – JD