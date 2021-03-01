Posted: March 1, 2021 Categories: Videos Truth Behind SNL’s Controversial Israel Joke Empire Files Feb 21, 2021 Abby Martin responds to the outcry against Michael Che’s joke on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live about medical apartheid in Israel. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Truth Behind SNL’s Controversial Israel Joke”
Israel is American Nationals number #1 enemy, they have stolen American treasures and continue to do it with corrupt American traitors facilitating the theft. Until Israel dissapears from map, nothing will change.
A country the size and shape of an empty toilet paper roll, mind boggling.