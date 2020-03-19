Ben Swann
Mar 18, 2020
I’ve been warning for the past few weeks so just take a look at the numbers from the W.H.O. and in an “apples to apples” comparison, the Coronavirus has HALF the mortality rate of the seasonal flu when it comes to “death to confirmed cases” ratio.
One thought on “TRUTH: Seasonal FLU TWICE as Deadly as Coronavirus?”
https://www.newseum.org/todaysfrontpages/
Pretty good info resource….
Don’t get lost though…. its a rabbit hole.
But if you want info on a certain area….. it’s a good source.