‘TRUTH’ With RFK, Jr. and David Martin: Fauci’s Checkered Past, Moderna’s Warp Speed Vaccine

In the latest episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Kennedy interviewed author and patent researcher David Martin. The conversation centered on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s favorite COVID vaccine candidate, Moderna.

Highlights of the discussion include:

Dr. David Martin’s company “M-CAM” and how he found a way to use intangible assets as collateral security.

The Bayh-Dole Act that led to Dr. Anthony Fauci profiting from royalties off university patents.

A SARS vaccine that was patented in March, 2019 — eight months prior to the COVID breakout.

Fauci’s involvement in dodgy deals and price fixing of medicines in the U.S.

Autism and other chronic health conditions exploded under Fauci’s watch.

Fauci’s failure to study infectious diseases and allergies despite working for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Transcript:

David Martin:

How you doing Bobby?

RFK, Jr.:

Hey, how are you, David?

David Martin:

Couldn’t be better.

RFK, Jr.:

Oh, welcome to Instagram live. Is this your first venture on Instagram Live?

David Martin:

I think this is my second Instagram Live. The first one I think was by accident. I think my first one was with Matt Belair, who tried to get me in the 21st century, but I’m leaving it to you to make it work this time.

RFK, Jr.:

Yeah I’m wor-

David Martin:

I can guarantee you, this the first time I’ve been on, at the beginning when I was scheduled the be on. So there you go.

RFK, Jr.:

Well, I’m very impressed about how fast you got on. And I’m the worst person on technology to tell you. So let’s just make the best of it.

David Martin:

There you go.

RFK, Jr.:

Everybody, this is David Martin, who’s made this incredible impact. For those of you who saw Plandemic, he was kind of surprise star of that venture, for that movie. And David, why don’t… Well, you describe, because I still can’t really describe what you do. It’s very unique, the way that you’ve… This is a career path that you’ve landed on of understanding our patent system and why that’s important to Americans.

David Martin:

Yeah, so the decade from 1990 to 2000, the countries that were prohibited from exporting offensive military technologies during the lead up in the end of the Second World War, and then through the Cold War, what I was doing then was taking technologies out of Russia, out of Eastern Europe, out of Japan and finding commercial uses for those technologies. So for a decade I did what was truly restricted technology transfer. And in addition to that, I ran the first medical device contract research organization for the FDA, here at the University of Virginia, I ran that for the decade of the ’90s. In 1998, I set up a company which allowed U.S. banks and then global banks to use intangible assets as collateral for loans. It was bringing the knowledge economy into banking. And so for the last 22 years, we started that in October of 1998. And M-CAM’s been around ever since. We are the only underwriter of intangible assets for banks worldwide. So our work is done in 168 countries.

RFK, Jr.:

Just that people understand that, normally when you want to make a [inaudible 00:02:58] loan from a bank, you put up security and that could be your business or your house, and you figured out a way to allow people to put up patented ideas or copyrights.

David Martin:

That’s exactly right.

David Martin:

Yeah. So if you think about the average small business Bobby, the average small business doesn’t have an enormous amount of tangible collateral. They don’t have a building, they don’t have production lines. If it’s a real venture capital startup, they don’t have a lot of personal finances. They’re getting friends and family and fool money that’s coming in through the VC pipeline. So what that means is that entrepreneurship was always hit with very high cost capital. You had to go to venture capital, you had to go to non-traditional capital sources. And so our company was a mechanism to drop the cost of capital to make entrepreneurship available to much, much more of America. So in 1998, when we started, we doubled the lending capacity to small business in the United States in the first year of our operations.

RFK, Jr.:

And tell me how that relates to the Moderna vaccine, which is-

David Martin:

Yeah, so perfect-

RFK, Jr.:

Which is by the way, looking more and more like just a giant Ponzi scheme.

David Martin:

Yes. So what we had to do Bobby is, the first-

RFK, Jr.:

Let me just explain to people who don’t know what Moderna is.

David Martin:

Yeah.

RFK, Jr.:

Moderna is the number one, of all the 210 vaccines that are now part of Warp Speed program or trying to get into the Warp Speed program. Number one in the line is Moderna vaccine. And the reason it is, it’s become a kind of a vanity project for Tony Fauci. And he controls the committees that put… And the panels, he picked the members of the panels that choose which one of these axioms is going to go first. And then, he gave a series of, what I guess could politely be called concessions, to Moderna, that the other vaccine companies were not getting. For example, you can skip the animal testing and go straight to human testing. This was a particular concern, of course, because as David’s going to explain, Moderna is using a technology that has never been used in any medicine before. And it’s a technology that is controversial and nobody knows whether it’s going to have a bad downside.

RFK, Jr.:

It’s a technology, and tell me if I get this right, it uses messenger RNA to infiltrate the human cell. And then with, I suppose, a protein or a red chain of amino acids, to stimulate that cell to start producing antibodies to a particular antigen or disease. And the way that the promoters of mRNA theoretically promoted, is by saying that, as Bill Gates said, who is one of the funders of Moderna, that it will turn the human cell into a vaccine manufacturing factory. So tell me if I got that right and continue.

David Martin:

Yeah. So let’s answer the beginning question. What we had to do for our business, is we actually have to monitor every patent that issues anywhere on earth. So the fact of the matter is, our business has to look at whether or not people say they have what they said they have. So let’s take Moderna as an example. In August of 2010, when Moderna filed its first patent, to your point, their goal was to turn the human cell into its own pharmaceutical company. The idea was if you put mRNA into a particular delivery agent, and the agent that they talked about was a lipid, you could get that mRNA to go into the cell, to alter the way in which the cell works. So one of a couple of things can happen. The cell itself could manufacture proteins or protein fragments inside of itself to achieve certain outcomes.

David Martin:

And if we go back and look at what Moderna’s primary thrust was when it started, Bobby, it was actually a cancer treatment, not a vaccine. This started off as a way to treat and potentially work on targeting cancer cells. And it was only after a series of very, very noteworthy false starts, where they tried to get stuff done that didn’t work, that suddenly people said, “Well, hold on a minute, couldn’t we essentially turn cells into their own vaccine producing kind of regimens?” But all of the theory is, that if you introduce these fragments of mRNA, you can get a protein expression or a fraction of a protein expression, that is going to do something to the cell to either promote a new action by the cell.

David Martin:

That could be blocking the cell from receiving certain antigens coming in, it could be actually producing a series of proteins, which would combat an infective agent. And in the case of cancer, which is where they started their primary focus, it was about altering the way in which cells proliferated, because they thought maybe they could actually build, essentially, an oncology treatment, where the cell itself becomes the producer of the thing that could blow up cancer.

David Martin:

So that’s what they did, but here’s the problem. The problem is the core technology that they built this on came out of a National Science Foundation, not an NIH. It started at National Science Foundation grant. The core technology that was represented in what started Moderna was published in August of 2009, one year before Moderna filed its first patent.

David Martin:

And one of the most important things to understand about this companies, was founded by one individual appropriating technology that U.S. taxpayers paid for through the National Science Foundation. And deciding to individually and personally profit from that by essentially expropriating information from the work that was paid for with the National Science Foundation grant. Wrapping it up in a company where he would become one of the co-founders. Interestingly enough, illegally naming the two venture capitalists as co-inventors. They had nothing to do with the invention, but he named them as co-inventors. And the company got off to the races in 2010, in the late summer of 2010, as a company founded on misappropriated technology, appropriated for the purpose of personal enrichment.

David Martin:

And as you’ve seen over the now 140 patents and patent applications that Moderna has prosecuted, not once have they followed the law and identified the fact that they are in fact beholden to federal government grants for all of the things that they developed. They’re violating the Bayh-Dole Act, the 1980 Bayh-Dole Act, in every single one of their patent filings. This company has been operating as an illegal operation from the beginning. And it’s not surprising that their apologist-in-chief, their advocate- in-chief is none other than Tony Fauci, who’s every bit of an interest in seeing their vaccine jump to the front of the line, because NIAID has its vested interest in seeing it succeed.

RFK, Jr.:

Right, and Tony Fauci has put in 2.4 billion US taxpayer dollars into this venture.

David Martin:

At least, at least. Yeah. What we know, what we know is that he has put several appropriated and noncompeting grants, and most of your viewers don’t understand the difference between a competitive grant, which is a researcher who has to file a grant application. They’re up against all kinds of other grant applications that are competing for funds. Moderna has received noncompeting funds, meaning they don’t have to prove anything. They don’t have to do anything. They don’t even have to tell you, really, what the money is going to be used for. It’s like getting blank check authorizations, and we know that since 2005, roughly $1.7 billion a year, $1.7 billion a year has gone through the DARPA-funded bioweapon and biopreparedness program through NIAID. NIAID is the administerer of that $1.7 billion a year, and much of that has gone into a variety of programs that ultimately ended at Moderna.

RFK, Jr.:

Yeah. So let me give people kind of a little bit of a background on Tony Fauci. Tony Fauci came out of his internship. Since his internship ended at 1968, he’s never treated a patient. He’s a doctor, but he’s a doctor who doesn’t see patients. He went directly to NIAID. He then became the head of NIAID in 1984 at the very time that the HIV epidemic exploded. What Tony Fauci does, NIAID is supposed to look for the causes and also treatments for infectious diseases, for allergic diseases and autoimmune diseases.

RFK, Jr.:

Tony Fauci does almost none of those things. What he’s done is he’s taken an enormous budget that began with the AIDS budget, which is now about $6 billion a year, plus another $1.7 billion a year that he gets from the Defense Department, which becomes part of his discretionary spending, and he invests that money in developing new drugs. He farms the money out to about 1,300 principal investigators who run their own little empires at Harvard, at NYU, at Berkeley, at MIT, and they begin the drug development forum. They do the clinical studies, and then when it gets to a certain point, he sells the drug or transfers it to one of the big pharmaceutical companies. But he does a deal with them where he splits the royalties for many of these drugs. [inaudible 00:14:19]. David mentioned the Bayh–Dole Act. The Bayh–Dole Act, I believe, was passed in ’84, but you may be right. It may have been passed a little earlier than that.

David Martin:

It was debated in 1979, signed into law in 1980.

RFK, Jr.:

All right. What that act did was, for the first time, it said it used to be that if the government developed a new technology or a new drug, it became part of the public domain, and anybody could use it, that there was no patent for it and you couldn’t patent it. The Bayh–Dole Act changed that, and it was a good intention. It was saying, “We’re going to give our universities and we’re going to give NIH the ability to patent things so that the money that the industry is making on them, on taxpayer-funded projects, some of that money can come back to NIH. Some of it can go to the universities, where there were brilliant scientists who could be working for private industry, but instead, they’re working in academic fields and they’re doing pure research. We want to reward them so they’re not walking around in tweed jackets with leather elbow pads and can’t afford anything. We’re going to actually give them a reward for their labor.”

RFK, Jr.:

The problem was, and you correct me if I’m wrong here, because I still don’t understand how this happened, that HHS interpreted the Bayh–Dole Act not only to allow the academic scientists to collect money and the academic institutions, like Harvard and MIT, which are making billions of dollars now on royalties on technologies that were created by their scientists. Also, HHS interpreted it to allow individual scientists within the agencies who use taxpayer money and worked for some period on these projects to also file a patent on the projects and then collect royalties.

David Martin:

Correct.

RFK, Jr.:

At that time, it was unlimited royalties. I think, actually, there was a scandal involving Tony Fauci with interleukin. He owned a patent for a drug called interleukin, and it came to Congress’s attention because an internal agent in his investigation found that a lot of the trial subjects in that study were getting very sick and they were dying and there was suicidal ideation and that Fauci had not told them of that risk when he was recruiting them.

David Martin:

Right.

RFK, Jr.:

During the process of that investigation, it became clear that Fauci owned a patent for interleukin, and people were saying, “Wow, this guy isn’t telling people the risks of this. He’s going to make a lot of money on it.” At that time, he told Congress and he told the [inaudible 00:06:25], “Oh, don’t worry. I always planned to give that money to charity.” But he never told us how much. We have no idea to this day how much money he’s made on that or how many patents he owns.

David Martin:

Right.

RFK, Jr.:

He could own patents. He could own thousands. Well, I think there are over 1,000 patents that he’s funded development of. We have no idea.

David Martin:

Close to 2,600 that they acknowledge. I think it’s 2,655 that they acknowledge, and they have another approximately 1,000 that we’ve tracked where the grants they’ve given have given rise to a patent, which is where, to your point, they would have march-in rights.

RFK, Jr.:

Let me [crosstalk 00:18:12].

David Martin:

So somewhere in the neighborhood of 3,500 patents.

RFK, Jr.:

Let me just finish painting this portrait of what Tony Fauci does. So this is a federal agency that is supposed to tell us why, where’s the autism coming from? This all happened under Tony Fauci’s watch. When he came in in ’84, the chronic disease rate in our country was 12.8%. By 2006, it had gone up to 54%. Those are autoimmune disease. Those are allergic disease. So that’s right in his wheelhouse. That is his expertise. He’s supposed to be an autoimmune expert. He does not spend a penny trying to figure out what environmental toxin exposure is causing this epidemic of disease.

RFK, Jr.:

Instead, he has transformed NIAID, his agency, into the primary incubator for the pharmaceutical industry for new products. So he creates the products. He sells it to them. He transfers it to them for very, very beneficial prices, and he walks it through the FDA approval process, which means then Medicare and Medicaid have to pay for that drug. He helps negotiate those deals and get beneficial deals with the drug companies, and then the money comes back to him and his staff through royalties.

RFK, Jr.:

So instead of researching and trying to stop all these chronic diseases from happening to our children, he’s ignoring all of that and simply essentially printing money. Let me tell you how important this is. In between 2009 and 2016, there were hundreds of drugs approved by FDA, and every single one of them came out of Tony Fauci’s shop. So that is the impact he has had on the pharmaceutical industry. During his tenure, the chronic disease rate has gone from 12% to 54%. We now use more drugs than any country in the world. We pay the highest prices for those drugs, and the drug industry is now controlling our government.

RFK, Jr.:

Tony Fauci, the reason he’s lasted there for 50 years is he’s like a mix between Bernie Madoff, which we can see in this Moderna racket, and J. Edgar Hoover. J. Edgar Hoover lasted for 50 years. He’s the only other guy who’s lasted for 50 years as an agency head, because he was using that agency to benefit big shots and make sure the Mafia didn’t get prosecuted, to make sure that dissidents, people he didn’t like would be spied on, like Martin Luther King and others, to bribe and blackmail big shots and files on everybody and to make friends in big places. Tony Fauci played the same game, and you’ve seen what he did. You know how this is a Ponzi scheme, this Moderna vaccine.

David Martin:

No question.

RFK, Jr.:

Nobody in the world would buy this vaccine if they knew what you and I know about it. It does not stop the disease. It has a huge injury rate, it does not stop transmissibility, and he has a $9 billion contract with the Pentagon for $500 million. How did he get that, by the way?

David Martin:

Well, but this is a thing, and this is where would that the generation that preceded you still be around, where you could actually pick up the phone and call an AG and say, there’s a crime. This is a crime and I think we need to stop dancing around the edge of it and call it what it is. Anthony Fauci’s behavior is racketeering. He controls the means of production. He allocates the market beneficiaries. To your point, he picks the winners and losers. That’s an illegal thing to do. That’s an antitrust thing to do. That’s a criminal conspiracy. He is actually picking winners and losers.

David Martin:

Then, just to add insult to injury, he’s doing the price fixing. Think about what happens when you negotiate a price where you in fact are a vested interest in that negotiation. There’s no public interest being served. This is a violation of his standard practice as a federal officer because he’s actually not acting in good faith. He is in fact price fixing.

David Martin:

You have the market allocation, a definition of antitrust. You have the interlocking directorate problem, which sounds sophisticated, but it isn’t. He runs the shop on the organizations that declare the problem. He mysteriously always has the solution in hand. I mean, people need to know that we’ve got COVID 2.0 on the books right now. Suddenly polio is back. Suddenly the threat of acute transverse myelitis is back. Suddenly the threat of a whole bunch of other things that allegedly his 50 years at the helm of infectious disease managed, these are all coming back.

David Martin:

If you could go back and you look at the patent record of his funded research, you realize he controls the pathogen, he then controls the means of detection, and the means of therapy, and then he controls the price that it’s going to get sold at, and he gets paid every step along the way.

David Martin:

This is Chicago mafia, 1920s. And the worst thing is we now have a situation where justice isn’t being served because, to your point, Bobby, the government controlled by pharmaceuticals has no incentive to actually address this problem. So we’re going to see a rush to approve an untested and unproven, and the reason, by the way, it’s untested and unproven is because every time they started down the pathway of a safety trial, it blew up.

David Martin:

Moderna’s technology was bad technology. That’s why in 10 years they didn’t produce a drug. It’s not because the technology was speculative. It was because the technology literally harmed the things that they put it in. And so the reason why we don’t have a drug from Moderna is for a good reason, they haven’t produced anything that’s safe. And now we’re going to whitewash that because we’ve got the guy who’s writing the check to support it, who’s now on the other side.

RFK, Jr.:

My son worked for a financial firm and they called me up and they said, “What do you think of these vaccines?” Because they were thinking of betting on them or shorting on them and they wanted to know… They knew I knew a lot about it and they were asking me which ones are the good ones. And I said, “I know about the top four, and they all have really serious problems.”

RFK, Jr.:

I watched during this whole time, I know all these problems. The Moderna vaccine had, in the clinical trial, phase one trial, they had three in the high dose group, 21% of the people, get injuries that required medical intervention or a hospitalization. You send that to a billion people and you’re hospitalizing 21% of them. That’s basically the entire population of the United States.

RFK, Jr.:

The low dose group had 6%, which is a dose-related response, which is one of the indications for a profound toxicity. Then when they get the second shot 100% of the people had some illness. Why would you give that to children, for example? 99% of children don’t even know that they have it. Why would you give them something that as 100% injury rate?

RFK, Jr.:

I look at that, I say, this thing is dead on arrival, but at the same time that all this data were coming out, I was watching the market cap of this product go through the roof. How high did it get, the margin cap?

David Martin:

Over the course of Anthony Fauci’s promotion, the market cap doubled in the space of about 14 trading days.

RFK, Jr.:

It went up to like 35 billion or something, right? Or even more.

David Martin:

Yeah.

RFK, Jr.:

I was looking at this and saying, how is this possible? How could people on Wall Street be so stupid? And then I realized what happened. Tony Fauci has a secret contract with the Pentagon. Which I posted on my Instagram 12 days ago. You can go look at it. To buy 500 million doses for $9 billion. And what that means is it doesn’t matter if it works or not. It doesn’t matter if it hospitalizes 20% of the people who take it. All he has to do is get an FDA approval, and the day he gets FDA approval, that $9 billion is his.

And it’s an easy thing for him to get FDA approval and then just never sell any vaccines.

RFK, Jr.:

The whole thing is such a sick, demented, and crooked scheme. But I know his life. I see that this is what he’s been doing for 50 years at NIAID. He did the same thing with AZT. He did the same thing with Remdesivir. This is what he does.

David Martin:

Well and you look at Remdesivir, I mean, Gilead Sciences, when they actually had-

RFK, Jr.:

By the way, Gilead is one of Gates’s huge investments [crosstalk 00:00:28:40].

David Martin:

Of course. The whole cabal that’s been part of the Moderna story has also been part of the Gilead story. This is actually another DARPA and NIAID funded racket. But if you look at that one, the fact of the matter is there is not a chance that we would have an approval outside of the emergency use authorization. This whole medical countermeasures, the MCM. If people want to go and look at these things, the whole medical countermeasure approach to the declaration of a state of emergency, and then the fast tracking of therapies to try to address those states of emergency all have conflicted financial interests.

David Martin:

This violates, by the way, the 21 Code of Federal Regulations. If people want to go back though, the Code of Federal Regulations that governs the FDA has a provision that says that there are in fact ways to expedite processes during a national emergency, an epidemic, or pandemic. So there is a provision in the 21 Code of Federal Regulations that actually gives FDA the authorization to do this, but to do it, it has to be reviewed and approved by an independent institutional review board and ethics committee that has no financial interest in the outcome. That body has to be impaneled, and then that body has to meet, review the evidence, and approve it. Otherwise, you cannot do what they’re doing. So they’re even violating the provisions of the emergency use authorization.

David Martin:

There has not been an independent, and by independent this means the test of independence, are you prepared to actually have no financial interest? And the fact of the matter is this whole racket has been architected by people who actually have allocated the market, have interlocked their directorates and ultimately price fixed. This is a criminal operation. It has been, it continues to be.

David Martin:

Not surprisingly, where’s Gilead? None other than one of the big donors to governor Gavin Newsom. Why is Gavin so insistent on making sure that the state of California feels the pain of this virus? Well, it turns out that he’s getting paid by the people who are getting paid for him keeping the virus going.

RFK, Jr.:

Let me ask you something, because we’re being censored right now. We’re being frozen off of Instagram, but hopefully I can save this and play it for people later. There’s one thing that you found that is od immense interest to people, which is the patent application from, I think it’s 2016, that has language in it that says we need this application right away, because in case there’s an accidental or deliberate release of a coronavirus. Well, what is the legitimate explanation for that having gotten into the patent?

David Martin:

Let’s go ahead and read it just so that we have it in the record. This is actually in four patent applications. The patent applications started in 2016. The edit to this patent application was done in March of 2019. Everybody will recall March of 2019 in the calendar in 2019 precedes December, so it’s important that we establish for the record that March is before November and December. And the quote was, “Because of a concern for the reemergence or the deliberate release of SARS coronavirus, vaccine development was initiated.” And that is written in four Moderna patent applications, March 28th of 2019.

David Martin:

By the way, the past tense there is very important. Vaccine development was initiated. To write that sentence in March means that somebody actually had reason to believe that there was going to be a reemergence or deliberate release of SARS in March, such that vaccine development was initiated, past tense, March, 2019.

RFK, Jr.:

If you asked Moderna people, what would they say? There’s got to be some legitimate pretense of a legitimate explanation to this.

David Martin:

No, and this is where you know, Bobby, that a lawyer sits there and says, “This is a discovery waiting to happen.” Right? This is the kind of thing you’d love to do when you know, you’ve got a criminal in the ropes and you know the answer before you ask the question. The first law of any question in law school, know the answer before you asked the question. There is a memo somewhere that gave rise to that sentence. And given the fact that that memo has to exist, because somebody not only use that language in March of 2019, but that language was then replicated at least four times in international gatherings, including the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board with the World Health Organization, including event 201. The language, “An accidental deliberate release of SARS coronavirus.” Was specifically language used, which means this came from a written script. And we know the script has its first evidentiary basis in March of 2019. So somewhere before March of 2019, Anthony Fauci knows that there is a memo that he hopes never sees the light of day.

RFK, Jr.:

Well, you don’t know that Anthony Fauci wasn’t involved with that application, do we?

David Martin:

Well. We know that Anthony Fauci would have been somewhere involved in this because Anthony Fauci was the one who violated the moratorium on Gaina function in 2016 in partnership with the university of North Carolina Chapel Hill to take the Wuhan virus and a number of strains of coronavirus and mutate them and create and I quote, “Synthetic, chimeric variations of the Wuhan COV.” In 2016 during the moratorium. And he was the one that paid for it, which gave rise to the CDC and to all of the nonprofits that hold pathogens having on file, the Wuhan virus before there was ever a wet lab or a wet market anywhere in Wuhan China in December of 2019.

RFK, Jr.:

What David Martin is talking about here is that Tony Fauci, for many years, since I think 2002, as been experimenting with what is called Gaina function studies, which are are studies where wild viruses, viruses that exist in nature, flu viruses, MERS viruses and in this case, coronavirus, are manipulated, usually through passing them through sub-strats made of different species. So they take coronavirus from the anus of a bat and they put it on pangolin tissue when it’s teaching them to jump to pangolins. And then they use Cocker Spaniel tissue, and they teach it to jump to dogs. And the ones that survive that and flourish, are the ones that are most transmissible and then ultimately, they transfer it to one tissue from human fetuses and that takes the final step, it teaches it to jump to human beings. And once I teach it that, they can use it on animals, on mice or on rats that have been genetically engineered to include human DNA. And they can then study the transmissibility of the virus, and they can also study whether a vaccine works.

RFK, Jr.:

It’s used for practicing development. It’s also used as a bio weapon. And usually the labs that do vaccine development, this kind of vaccine development, are also in the same lab as are the bio weapons. And that’s [inaudible 00:37:37] bio weapons developed. And Tony Fauci was doing a lot of them as you mentioned at the University of North Carolina and elsewhere in our country. President Obama, I think 200 scientists wrote him a letter after there’d been some laboratory escapes in 2014 and said, “You got to stop Tony Fauci from doing these. This could turn into a worldwide pandemic, coronavirus pandemic.” And Obama ordered him to stop. And we don’t understand exactly what he did, but we know that he began outsourcing. He took the scientists that were working on this in North Carolina and he sent them to China. And he funded them with $3.7 million, excuse me, not a hundreds of millions, but at least one $3.7 million payment, and apparently more.

David Martin:

Much more.

RFK, Jr.:

They transferred the work to Wuhan, which is weird because it is a bio weapon and the Red Army, the Chinese Army controls that Wuhan lab. So he was teaching the Chinese how to make a pandemic coronavirus, a bio weapon.

David Martin:

Yeah. But remember that in 2016, so right in the middle of the moratorium, because remember the moratorium went into effect in 2014, ’15, and then it was lifted in 2017. But right in the middle of that period, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill met with their ethics committee and decided that it was ethical to take Wuhan virus, a sample that came from a clinical outbreak that was apparently six guano miners, the bat dung minors in China in Wuhan. Six of them allegedly came down with a set of symptoms-

RFK, Jr.:

In Wuhan. I want to make that clear that in Wuhan, there are no bats.

David Martin:

No, no. The actual name of the isolation was Wuhan virus one. The actual name of the thing that was the subject of a master’s thesis that was data collected in 2013 and ’14 and isolated in 2015, that virus was actually transferred to the US.

David Martin:

So we got a Chinese virus brought to the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill during the Gaina function moratorium and the UNC Chapel Hill review committee, the ethics committee there decided to overrule the Gain of Function moratorium and allow for the chimeric synthetic recombinant use of that virus in North Carolina in 2016. So, right in the middle of the moratorium, the moratorium was not only not enforced, but UNC Chapel Hill’s leadership said, “We’re going to willfully ignore the will of the national institutes of health. We’re going to willfully ignore that statement that was made about the prohibition of Gain of Function research. We are going to override all of that. And we’re going to approve research, which takes a Chinese pathogen, combines it with US technology that was derived entirely from the Gain of Function research. And we’re going to make a synthetic chimeric combination of the Wuhan virus.” 2016.

David Martin:

When the law doesn’t apply, when ethics don’t apply, when morality doesn’t apply, and then the funding sources for all of that information, put information into the commercial labs that have commercial pathogens for sale and Bobby you and I’ve talked about this. Where the federal government, through a series of kind of quasi-shell corporations that look a lot like non-profits, but they’re not, they’re actually run for profit. Where you dial up the pathogen you want and you can buy it. And so it’s not surprising that when Moderna heard about the SARS-CoV-2, they knew who to call to get a jump on what is the actual strain of the pathogen that we should be focused on for the vaccine development. And that’s why I’m saying that the likelihood that says that if that sentence in March of 2019, if the sentence that said SARS-CoV vaccine development was initiated, that means Moderna had to get either with the CDC or with NIID, because they’re the only two places you could buy the primer of the pathogen. They had to know it, which means somebody at one of those two organizations, likely both, knows the source of that sentence.

RFK, Jr.:

Well, David, thank you very, very much for joining us. I’m going to turn it off now because we’ve been, according to the comments, we’re completely censored and off the air. But I’m going to try to recover this and put it on CHD’s website, but as always, it’s enlightening and inspiring talking to you. And thank you for your long efforts to get at the truth and to make our democracy function and to protect our children and their health.

David Martin:

Bobby, it’s an honor. You know I love working with you and the team, and I look forward to the next conversation. Next time, we’ll do it in person.

RFK, Jr.:

Great. Thank you, David. See you soon.

David Martin:

Take care.

