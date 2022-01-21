TSA Allows Illegal Aliens to Board Plane Using Criminal Arrest Warrant as Form of ID

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) allows illegal aliens flying without proper forms of ID to use an arrest warrant as identification.

Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX) sent a letter to the TSA after a whistleblower came forward and revealed the so-called “security” agency was allowing “unknown migrants” to board commercial flights within the United States.

A TSA administrator responded to Congressman Gooden and explained certain DHS documents such as a “Warrant for Arrest of Alien” and a “Warrant of Removal/Deportation” are considered acceptable forms of identification.

The Daily Caller reported:

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) disclosed to a congressional office that illegal migrants flying without proper identification can use an arrest warrant as an alternate form of identification when presenting to airport security, according to a letter the Daily Caller News Foundation exclusively obtained. Responding to Republican Texas Rep. Lance Gooden’s Dec. 15 inquiry about illegal migrants flying across the country, TSA Administrator David Pekoske explained that certain Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents may be considered acceptable forms of alternate identification for non-citizens, including a “Warrant for Arrest of Alien” and a “Warrant of Removal/Deportation.” “TSA’s response confirms the Biden Administration is knowingly putting our national security at risk,” Gooden told the DCNF. “Unknown and unvetted immigrants shouldn’t even be in the country, much less flying without proper identification.” “TSA is committed to ensuring that all travelers, regardless of immigration status, are pre-screened before they arrive to the airport, have their pre-screening status and identification verified at security checkpoints, and receive appropriate screening based on risk before entering the sterile area of the airport,” Pekoske wrote.

Gateway Pundit