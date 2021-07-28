Jul. 28, 2021 – 12:05 – ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ host says vaccine rhetoric is about politics and social control
Posted: July 28, 2021
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Jul. 28, 2021 – 12:05 – ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ host says vaccine rhetoric is about politics and social control
2 thoughts on “Tucker: Americans should never be forced to take medicine they don’t want, period”
Tucker, it’s not a belief, it’s the LAW.
They know we’re coming for them; they’re scared, period!
Odd that the group pushing for a ‘mandatory medical procedure’ are the same ones that championed Obamacare’s ‘right to refuse any unwanted medical procedure’