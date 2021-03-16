Tucker Carlson slams ‘pornographic’ ‘WAP’ performance at the Grammys for ‘trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children’

Daily Mail

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has slammed a performance at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards saying it was ‘intentionally trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children.’

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s dance routine for their song WAP contained x-rated pole-dancing by the pair, leading to criticism online and one anti-porn group labeling the performance ‘hardcore’ porn.

The dueling rappers left little to the imagination in their ode to female anatomy, marking the first time they’ve performed the hit live.

Carlson wasn’t the only one to take offense at the routine with an anti-porn group saying the show contributed to the sexual exploitation of women’ and the ‘normalization’ of porn culture.

