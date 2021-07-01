Tucker Carlson: There is an “invasion” of immigrants “changing the population”

Media Matters

From the June 29, 2021, edition of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): How is this not the biggest story in the country? You’re changing the population of America without the consent of Americans. You’re doing it secretly, on a huge scale, and no one’s noticing? Six months after Inauguration Day, the borders are more open than ever. It tells you everything you need to know about how the Biden administration approaches immigration. They’re not going to stop the flow of illegal migrants across our southern border. No. Instead, they’d give those migrants free transportation to anywhere in the United States they choose. And when you notice that they’re doing it, they don’t stop, they just find a different way to do it, a new method of transportation.

How is this not an invasion? That’s exactly what it is. And it’s being abetted by the Biden administration.