Tucker Speaks Out Against Push to Vaxx Young People; CDC Plans ‘Emergency Meeting’ After 100s Suffer Heart Inflammation

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Tucker Carlson on Thursday night highlighted reports out of Israel and America showing the serious risks of heart inflammation (myocarditis) among young people who’ve been given Pfizer and Moderna’s experimental mRNA injections and spoke against forcing young people to take the experimental shots.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Partial transcript via Fox News:



In January, Israel became one of the first countries in the world to give the new coronavirus vaccine to young people. At the time, Israel’s Education Ministry said the vaccine was necessary so that students could sit for in-person exams. Schools mandated the shot; kids got it. So what happened next? This week, we found out. Israeli health officials released a report showing that vaccinated young people, particularly young men, were developing a potentially fatal complication — a heart inflammation called myocarditis — and they were developing it at extremely high rates. Researchers determined that the incidence of myocarditis in vaccinated young men was fully 25 times the usual rate. Some of them died. In Canada, at least one public health official observed the same thing. Dr. Peter Liu is the chief scientific officer at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute and an expert in myocarditis. Liu began to notice heart inflammation in patients who’d received the vaccine. “It is more than coincidental,” he said. In Germany, authorities concluded the same thing. The German government just announced that healthy young people should avoid the vaccine. It’s too dangerous. This is a serious development for us in the United States. If statistical trends observed in Israel hold here, as many as 150,000 young Americans will develop a potentially fatal heart disorder because of the COVID vaccine. That’s not alarmism or some kind of anti-vaxxer conspiracy theory. It’s real. Just this afternoon, the CDC confirmed what appear to be dangerous side effects. The country’s two biggest vaccine monitoring systems — the Biden Administration’s Vaccine Adverse Reporting System (known as “VAERS”), and the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink — show strikingly high rates of myocarditis in young people who’ve been vaccinated. “We clearly have an imbalance there,” a CDC official announced today. “Imbalance” is one way to put it. “Potential emergency” is another way. Given these numbers, it’s possible that healthy young people will much more likely to be harmed by the vaccine, than by COVID itself. That would be a disaster. In fact, it would be the definition of a preventable disaster.

Here’s the video of Fauci admitting that “probably” only around 50% to 60% of the employees at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases have even taken the experimental “vaccine.”

CDC director Rochelle Walensky refused to say what percentage of CDC employees have taken the shot.

Senator Burr asked Fauci, Peter Marks from the FDA, and @CDCDirector what percentage of their own employees are vaccinated. Fauci probably a bit more than half, around 60%. Marks said about the same. Walensky dodged the question. pic.twitter.com/zoeZXZeCWM — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 14, 2021

WOW. Germany’s scientific advisory committee on vaccinations just recommended AGAINST #Covid vaccines for people under 18, except those with serious medical conditions that might make #Covid riskier to them. Because the Germans are so irrational and don’t trust The Science (TM). pic.twitter.com/2dN353SgAm — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 10, 2021

TL: DR – the risk of heart problems in young men following #Covid vaccines may be as high as 600 times (yes, 600 times) the normal rate, based on reasonable assumptions about side effect reporting. https://t.co/mz1lukkwX7 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 10, 2021

“Emergency meeting” doesn’t sound panicked at all pic.twitter.com/5YIOghgb8o — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 10, 2021

The emergency zoom is scheduled for…. next Friday? https://t.co/ws2I9iZ6rM — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 10, 2021

Yeah, you know, no rush, they’ve only been shooting up 12 year olds for a month https://t.co/mviwB1sPdQ — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 10, 2021

One question we should all be asking: why don’t the Chinese have any interest in the mRNA or DNA/AAV #Covid vaccines? They certainly could steal – I mean invent – them if they wanted. But they have stuck with older and apparently less effective vaccine techniques. Why? — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 9, 2021

1/ Several folks have pointed to this @ClevelandClinic study to argue that people who have already had #COVID don’t need the vaccine. They’re right – the study showed ZERO cases of #SARSCoV2 reinfection among 1359 previously infected people who didn’t get vaccinated… pic.twitter.com/NjU7B1C0Xd — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 9, 2021

2/ Vaccinations are not just useless but potentially dangerous for these people (especially if they are young) – why does @cdcgov keep pushing them? — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 9, 2021

We’ve gone from “100 percent effective in reducing deaths” to “safe and effective” to “safe for most people” Can’t wait to see what’s next pic.twitter.com/BmKfKeDse8 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 9, 2021

Camilla Canepa, an 18-year-old Italian girl who took the AstraZeneca shot the first day it was available on May 25, was hospitalized within a week and died from stroke less than two weeks later.

https://twitter.com/AtlantaRodgers/status/1403120743873802240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1403120743873802240%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.informationliberation.com%2F%3Fid%3D62292

Why are they pushing these shots on healthy young people who have almost zero risk of dying from covid itself?

No one has ever provided a serious explanation.

One day before Canepa took her shot in Italy, Fauci himself was asked by a man in makeup as part of a scripted “town hall” why young people should get the vaccine and said they should take it “because they are not exempt from getting serious illness.”

Partial transcript:

MAN IN MAKEUP: There’s a lot of rumors that are going around that young and healthy people don’t need to get the vaccine. You should save it for people who are a little bit older. What do you guys think about that? Both of your guys’ thoughts.

FAUCI: Young children, even though when they get infected it’s unlikely that they would have a serious disease compared to an elderly person or a person who has an underlying condition, they are not exempt from getting serious illness.

So you want to protect the youngsters be they adolescents be they young children you want to protect them there’s no doubt about it. But then there’s also the responsibility that you have of not being part of spreading the infection throughout the community. So you almost want to take what I call a societal responsibility. Protecting children also protects society.

[They appear to have cut out Biden’s response entirely.]

According to Fauci, they’re supposed to take these experimental shots because they’re not “exempt” from getting seriously ill.

What the hell does that even mean? Fauci’s response was just a series of meaningless slogans.

Most young people who catch the virus are asymptomatic. The overwhelming majority of the tiny fraction of young people getting seriously ill have have serious preexisting conditions.

Should we shut down the vaccine program because young people aren’t exempt from getting horrible and potentially deadly side effects?

Should we stop vaccinating adults because vaccinated people aren’t exempt from getting covid, nor even from dying of covid?

Vaccinated people are also not exempt from spreading covid, should we just shut the whole program down altogether, then?

That’s the exact same logic.

It’s total nonsense, yet Fauci says that if you criticize him “you are attacking science!”

FAUCI: "If you are trying to get at me as a public health official and a scientist, you're really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you are attacking science." pic.twitter.com/MwZSv2nxbL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2021

Kudos to Tucker Carlson for speaking out against this lunacy!

Information Liberation