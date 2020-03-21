Tucker Targets Lindsey Graham – Who Wants Trump To Boost Visas To Rich Chinese Amid Corona Crisis

Tucker Carlson has a new target; Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who the Fox News host suggested was being paid by lobbyists to push for an expansion of the EB-5 visa program that lets rich Chinese people buy their way into America.
“At this very moment, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is pushing the White House to respond to this epidemic by passing out residency documents to rich Chinese, who by definition have ties to our enemies in the Chinese government,” Carlson said.
“According to congressional investigators, fraud and criminal activity are rampant in the program – often it’s no more than a money laundering scheme; a few people get rich by selling a path to citizenship for Chinese nationals and their children,” he added.
(Recall Trump son in law Jared Kushner’s family business came under fire in 2018 for pushing this exact same program.)
Carlson – who drove three hours from his vacation home in Boca Grande, FL to Mar-a-Lago on March 7 to warn President Trump about the seriousness of coronavirus – added that Graham wants to increase the number of visas to 75,000 per year, a 7x increase, while cutting the cost of entry in half to $450,000.
Tucker suggests “presumably he’s getting paid by donors to do it.”
Tucker Carlson truly is the gem of the nation. @LindseyGrahamSC should be investigated. I have never trusted this man. @realDonaldTrump please never listen to him again. #TraitorToAmericapic.twitter.com/bPCREdKXpX
— Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) March 20, 2020
Seemingly forever American Nationals have had to endure this waste of the oxygen, a girly man who pretends to be something he isn’t. One of America’s true embarrassments, somehow continuing to get himself elected into office while being laughed at by the rest of the world, a true blight upon South Carolina.
It just goes to show you how corrupt the process is of continuing to let this man/woman stay in office, representing South Carolina. Hiding behind the veil of manhood, an effeminate girly man reins power, fighting homosexuality at every turn; America should be ashamed of itself. This circus act has milked our tax money, usurped our Bill of Rights every inch of the way.
Never married, no kids, talks and acts like a girl, need I say more? The guy is as useful as a left-handed bacon stretcher, and yet we have to listen to this clown opine on a daily basis. Is this the best South Carolina can do? How does this tax burden continually get his sexually confused self re-elected?
This is how America has fallen into the abyss, by letting clowns such as this stand in position of power, embarrassing American Nationals on a daily basis while wasted precious time and money pretending to be something he isn’t.
South Carolina, get rid of this wanna be crossdresser, and put a real man in his/her place for crying out loud. Quit embarrassing the rest of the country.