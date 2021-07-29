2 thoughts on “Tucker: This is one of the greatest scandals of our age

  1. Covid outbreaks? WHAT covid!!!!!!!!!!!!!!???? Covid isn’t real, covid isn’t real, covid isn’t real, CIR, CIR, CIR….

    Reply

  2. Yes, and all these infected people “just want a better life”, how can anyone turn them away? Fools! They are building up their invasion army right here! That mummified son of a bitch and every other treasonous bastard associated with his ‘administration’ needs to be tried in a Common Law Court and sentenced to death for treason! In the meantime, start shooting these motherf***ing invaders right between the eyes!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*