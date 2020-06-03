Posted: June 3, 2020 Categories: Videos Tucker: What we’re watching is class war disguised as race war Fox News Jun 2, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Tucker: What we’re watching is class war disguised as race war”
The “who”and “they” are also important as to how to remedy the problem.
Dangerously and deceptively dishonest because “forward”, “protect and serve”, “global force for good”, “hope and change” and “we’re gonna be winning so much you’re gonna get tired of winning” all sound like good things…if you believe (not think because you’re obviously NOT) they included US in those vague blanketing statements.
He’s not wrong but zog puppet gonna bringing zog messages.