Tulsa police arrest suspect in connection to two officers shot in east Tulsa

KJRH

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrest suspect accused of shooting two officers in east Tulsa.

Police say they arrested David Anthony Ware in the area of 31st and Garnett.

According to a TPD tweet, police tracked Ware to a home. Officers surrounded the home and Ware surrendered.

***UPDATE – suspect in custody***

After following several leads, we were able to track the suspect down to a house. When officers surrounded the house, the suspect surrendered. We will have a 1:30 PM press conference to discuss the details of the incident — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 29, 2020

Police said two officers stopped Ware for a traffic stop near 21st and Memorial early Monday morning. They said Ware pulled out a gun and shot the officers several times, then ran from the scene.

The officers are in critical condition. They are being treated at two different hospitals. Mayor G.T. Bynum is at a hospital of one of the officer’s shot, said Michelle Brooks with the City of Tulsa.

Bynum posted a message on Facebook saying, “Two of our heroes in the Tulsa Police Department were shot early this morning.” He added, “Please pray for our officers, their families and the surgeons.”

After police arrested Ware, Bynum posted on Facebook asking the community to continue to pray for the families, doctors and health care professionals.

Governor Kevin Stitt issued a statement on the incident:

I ask Oklahomans to join the First Lady and me in praying for the officers who were injured, their families and the Tulsa Police Department. This senseless attack is a reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face daily. Gov. Kevin Stitt

The Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement on Facebook, asking the community to “continue to pray for our officers.”