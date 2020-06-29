Tulsa police arrest suspect in connection to two officers shot in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrest suspect accused of shooting two officers in east Tulsa.
Police say they arrested David Anthony Ware in the area of 31st and Garnett.
According to a TPD tweet, police tracked Ware to a home. Officers surrounded the home and Ware surrendered.
***UPDATE – suspect in custody***
After following several leads, we were able to track the suspect down to a house. When officers surrounded the house, the suspect surrendered.
We will have a 1:30 PM press conference to discuss the details of the incident
— Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 29, 2020
Police said two officers stopped Ware for a traffic stop near 21st and Memorial early Monday morning. They said Ware pulled out a gun and shot the officers several times, then ran from the scene.
The officers are in critical condition. They are being treated at two different hospitals. Mayor G.T. Bynum is at a hospital of one of the officer’s shot, said Michelle Brooks with the City of Tulsa.
Bynum posted a message on Facebook saying, “Two of our heroes in the Tulsa Police Department were shot early this morning.” He added, “Please pray for our officers, their families and the surgeons.”
After police arrested Ware, Bynum posted on Facebook asking the community to continue to pray for the families, doctors and health care professionals.
Governor Kevin Stitt issued a statement on the incident:
I ask Oklahomans to join the First Lady and me in praying for the officers who were injured, their families and the Tulsa Police Department. This senseless attack is a reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face daily.
The Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement on Facebook, asking the community to “continue to pray for our officers.”
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrest suspect accused of shooting two officers in east Tulsa.
Police say they arrested David Anthony Ware in the area of 31st and Garnett.
According to a TPD tweet, police tracked Ware to a home. Officers surrounded the home and Ware surrendered.
Police said two officers stopped Ware for a traffic stop near 21st and Memorial early Monday morning. They said Ware pulled out a gun and shot the officers several times, then ran from the scene.
GALLERY: Tulsa police investigate after two officers shot, manhunt for suspect
The officers are in critical condition. They are being treated at two different hospitals. Mayor G.T. Bynum is at a hospital of one of the officer’s shot, said Michelle Brooks with the City of Tulsa.
Bynum posted a message on Facebook saying, “Two of our heroes in the Tulsa Police Department were shot early this morning.” He added, “Please pray for our officers, their families and the surgeons.”
After police arrested Ware, Bynum posted on Facebook asking the community to continue to pray for the families, doctors and health care professionals.
Governor Kevin Stitt issued a statement on the incident:
I ask Oklahomans to join the First Lady and me in praying for the officers who were injured, their families and the Tulsa Police Department. This senseless attack is a reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face daily.
The Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement on Facebook, asking the community to “continue to pray for our officers.”
Two Tulsa Public Schools meal sites were closed on Monday. TPS posted on Facebook after the arrest they were given the all clear to continue meal services at Lindbergh and MacArthur.
Court records show Ware is charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill and possession of firearm.
https://www.kjrh.com/news/local-news/tpd-two-officers-shot-suspect-at-large
One thought on “Tulsa police arrest suspect in connection to two officers shot in east Tulsa”
The guy looks like a drag queen. In any case, these “officers” were shot for their usual fleecing of the people for victimless crimes. They built up their own reputation of being cold blooded killers and roving revenue collectors, so when they get a spoonful of their own medicine, I’m sorry to say (actually, I’m not sorry at all), but they can look in a dictionary between shit and Syphilis if they want any sympathy. Just think how much better life would be if there weren’t any petty, unjust laws for these gestapo thug storm troopers to enforce, better yet, no gestapo thug storm troopers at all.