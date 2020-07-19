TV Hostess Invokes ‘New World Order’ While Selling Facemasks

QVC Shopping Channel hostess Shawn Killinger was showcasing a selection of facemasks on Saturday July 18, 2020 when she said “This is kind of who we are now, right? This ‘new world order’… We’re wearing these when we leave the house. I’m not a big fan… If this is the future, of like how we’re living, wouldn’t you like this to be the future of how we’re living? Alright, listen. Umm, obviously the way we’re living has changed. We just want to help you get through it…”

