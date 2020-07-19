QVC Shopping Channel hostess Shawn Killinger was showcasing a selection of facemasks on Saturday July 18, 2020 when she said “This is kind of who we are now, right? This ‘new world order’… We’re wearing these when we leave the house. I’m not a big fan… If this is the future, of like how we’re living, wouldn’t you like this to be the future of how we’re living? Alright, listen. Umm, obviously the way we’re living has changed. We just want to help you get through it…”
https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2020/07/tv-hostess-invokes-new-world-order.html
2 thoughts on “TV Hostess Invokes ‘New World Order’ While Selling Facemasks”
Guess we’re not just paranoid tinfoil hat wearing freaks after all, eh?
The zio-joo commies have really amped up the usage of the terminology that has been applied to their world domination conquest and didn’t even bother to change the names.
chutzpah, real chutzpah.
what a fckn dildo