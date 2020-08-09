Twitter BANS All Links To Video-Sharing Site BitChute

National File – by Jack Hadfield

Twitter has banned all links to the video-sharing site BitChute, in another crackdown by Big Tech against alternative tech companies.

BitChute serves as an alternative platform to YouTube, where creators can upload their videos without the worry of censorship. However, this of course, can’t protect BitChute itself from being deplatformed from Big Tech sites, such as Twitter.

“It appears as if Twitter has started blocking all Tweets that contain BitChute videos,” the official BitChute account tweeted on Friday morning, encouraging Twitter users to try posting a tweet with any link to their site.

“In just 5 months BitChute has doubled its montly traffic from 15 million monthly visitors to 30 million monthly visitors,” the account continued. “Despite all obstacles Silicon Valley has placed in our way we have continued to grow and we will continue to grow.”

“Don’t let the authoritarians win,” they added.

It appears as if Twitter has started blocking all Tweets that contain Bitchute videos Please test this and share your experience in the comments below — BitChute (@bitchute) August 7, 2020

Consider also bookmarking the bitchute website or even setting it to your homepage. Don't let the authoritarians win — BitChute (@bitchute) August 7, 2020

Many Twitter users then proceeded to post examples, including independent reporter Tim Pool. When trying to post a BitChute link, users would see an error message, claiming that “something went wrong, but don’t fret – let’s give it another shot.”

Another message sometimes also appears, saying that Twitter can’t complete the request “because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful.

Twitter seems to have blocked Bitchute I tried a couple links, they did not work cc @Styx666Official pic.twitter.com/YzeFWH0qpn — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 7, 2020

using a link shortener/redirection doesn't even work either pic.twitter.com/GajHMdlDqn — Matt Christiansen (@MLChristiansen) August 7, 2020

This is what happens when I try to share a @bitchute link. Tried 3 different harmless videos. Puppy, outdoors, family related. pic.twitter.com/n4hl3HQT6q — 🇺🇸 RIP NFL 🇺🇸 (@ClintKane) August 7, 2020

In fact, the censorship is not limited to new links either. Previously tweeted BitChute links now have a warning that the link may be “unsafe.” The potential reasons given include “malicious links that could steal personal information; spammy links that mislead people or disrupt their experience; violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm.”

My past tweets have an unsafe warning but I can get there on old links. pic.twitter.com/xrTzj5qgjj — Herbicat (@oesoes) August 7, 2020

Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter for President Trump, said that what Twitter had done amounts to a “Chinese Firewall” on BitChute. “Actual information is becoming a luxury in the ostensible ‘information age’,” Beattie continued. “The corrupt ruling class had to shut down the free and open internet. They had no other choice.”

Twitter has done a "Chinese Firewall" on Bitchute, a YouTube alternative that does not censor speech. Actual information is becoming a luxury in the ostensible "information age" The corrupt ruling class had to shut down the free and open internet. They had no other choice. https://t.co/8mPUmW5WeH — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) August 7, 2020

National File