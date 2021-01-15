Twitter Insider Records CEO Jack Dorsey Laying Out Roadmap for Future Political Censorship

Project Veritas

Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO: “We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration.”

Dorsey: “So, the focus is certainly on this account [@realDonaldTrump] and how it ties to real world violence. But also, we need to think much longer term around how these dynamics play out over time. I don’t believe this is going away anytime soon.”



Dorsey: “You know, the U.S. is extremely divided. Our platform is showing that every single day.”

[SAN FRANCISCO – Jan. 14, 2021] Project Veritas released a new video today provided by an insider at Twitter who recorded Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey calling for more action against President Trump and his supporters on the platform.

Dorsey said that censoring Trump was just the beginning.

“We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration,” he said.

“So, the focus is certainly on this account [@realDonaldTrump] and how it ties to real world violence. But also, we need to think much longer term around how these dynamics play out over time. I don’t believe this is going away anytime soon.”

Dorsey said that political tensions are high in the United States.

“You know, the U.S. is extremely divided. Our platform is showing that every single day,” he said.

The Twitter insider contacted Project Veritas using the VeritasTips@protonmail.com email address. Project Veritas invites more insiders within Twitter and other tech companies to come forward with further evidence of corruption and malfeasance.

See video here: Project Veritas