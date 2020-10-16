TWITTER SHUTS DOWN After Tucker Carlson Announces He Will Release NEW HUNTER BIDEN EMAILS on His Show Tonight

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson announced on Thursday that he will be revealing more emails tonight that further expose corruption by the Biden family.

Tucker Carlson tweeted this at 4:16 PM on Thursday.

Greg Gutfield mentioned this news on The Five tonight.

This will be a MUST SEE!

MMEDIATELY following this news TWITTER SHUT DOWN!

And it’s still down!

UPDATE– Twitter went up around 7 PM Eastern.

And Tucker Carlson reviewed information that was released earlier today by The New York Post.

And just moments ago he dropped a bomb on the Biden Crime Family

