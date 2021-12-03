Twitter Slaps ‘Unsafe’ Label On American Heart Association mRNA Vaccine Warning

Twitter has slapped an “unsafe link” warning on a study from the American Heart Association which found that mRNA vaccines dramatically increase risk of developing heart diseases from 11% to 25%.

As of this writing, when one clicks on the link in the below tweet…

This warning, which ZeroHedge followers are no stranger to, pops up, requiring one to click “Ignore this warning and continue” before they can proceed to the American Heart Association‘s website:

One Twitter user, however, noted that an “expression of concern” was filed over the AHA study, noting that there are “several typographical errors” and “no data in the abstract regarding myocardial T-cell infiltration” or “statistical analyses for significance provided.”

That said, Twitter’s warning says that the link was identified as being “potentially spammy or unsafe,” and could contain:

malicious links that could steal personal information or harm electronic devices

spammy links that mislead people or disrupt their experience

violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm

certain categories of content that, if posted directly on Twitter, are a violation of the Twitter Rules

It’s unclear as to which of these warrants the label.

