Two Boys Drop Dead While Wearing Face Masks During Gym Class

Collective Evolution – by Arjun Walia

What Happened: Multiple media outlets are reporting that two Chinese boys dropped dead within one week of each other wearing face masks during gym class. Both of the students were 14 years old and were running laps for a physical examination test when they suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness during their run.

According to the New York Post:

One of the teens was only minutes into his gym class when he fell backward April 24 at Dancheng Caiyuan Middle School in Henan province, according to the outlet. “He was wearing a mask while lapping the running track, then he suddenly fell backwards and hit his head on the ground,” his father, who was only identified as Li, told the outlet. His dad said teachers and students tried to help him, to no avail. The death certificate listed the cause as sudden cardiac arrest, but no autopsy was performed, the outlet said. The boy’s father said he believes that the mask his son was required to wear to school played a role in his death.

It’s not clear if the cause of death was a result of wearing a mask, or if the masks even contributed to the death of the boys. That being said, it’s important to ask whether or not masks are dangerous during exercise.

But Cao Lanxiu, professor at Shaanxi University of Chinese Medicine, said it’s unlikely that the mask caused the boy to suffocate. “I don’t think mask-wearing has caused this sudden death,” Cao said, though she added that it was impossible to say without an autopsy. Six days after his death, the second student collapsed at Changsha’s Xiangjun Future Experimental School in Hunan province, the outlet reported. He had been wearing an N95 respirator and running a 1,000-meter exam when the fatal incident occurred, the report said. It’s unclear whether an autopsy had been ordered. Though it’s not known whether the masks played a role in either death, several schools in Tianjin and Shanghai have canceled physical education exams, according to the report.

Why This Is Important: A study published in June 2020 raises some health concerns about people wearing masks while exercising. It also calls into question the ability of masks to stop Covid-19. It’s not the only study to do so, but they go against multiple studies that have been recently published showing that masks can indeed be effective in stoping Covid-19, but it’s quite a controversial subject and we’re only hearing one side from the mainstream media, which is why I believe it’s important to present the other.

The study was published in the Journal Medical Hypothesis titled “Exercise with facemask; Are we handling a devil’s sword? – A physiological hypothesis” and claims the following:

Exercising with facemasks may reduce available Oxygen and increase air trapping preventing substantial carbon dioxide exchange. The hypercapnic hypoxia may potentially increase acidic environment, cardiac overload, anaerobic metabolism and renal overload, which may substantially aggravate the underlying pathology of established chronic diseases. Further contrary to the earlier thought, no evidence exists to claim the facemasks during exercise offer additional protection from the droplet transfer of the virus. Hence, we recommend social distancing is better than facemasks during exercise and optimal utilization rather than exploitation of facemasks during exercise.

According to the authors, exercising with facemasks induced as “a hypercapnic hypoxia environment [inadequate Oxygen (O 2 ) and Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) exchange] [15]. This acidic environment, both at the alveolar and blood vessels level, induces numerous physiological alterations when exercising with facemasks: 1) Metabolic shift; 2) cardiorespiratory stress; 3) excretory system altercations; 4) Immune mechanism; 5) Brain and nervous system.’

Further, poor saturation of haemoglobin would be anticipated due to increased partial pressure of CO 2 at higher exercise intensity [19]. demonstrates the extreme right shift of the oxyhemoglobin dissociation curve, which would be higher than that expected during exercise. This acidic environment would unload O 2 faster at the muscle level, but due to higher heart rate and reduced affinity at the alveolar junction, the partial pressure of O 2 would substantially fall, creating a hypoxic environment for all vital organs.

The authors also point out that “wearing of facemasks to prevent the community spread of the novel Covid-19 is itself debatable, considering the limited evidence on the subject matter. WHO recommends masks only for Covid-19 patients but the usage of masks is morally “exploited” among community individuals.”

Here’s another interesting claim by the researchers:

Though the respirator masks are perceived to be the barriers for preventing aerosol depositions to the respiratory tract, the bitter reality is that masks increase the risk of more in-depth respiratory tract infections. As quoted by Perencevich et al. 2020, “The average healthy person shouldn’t be wearing masks as it creates a false sense of security and people tend to touch their face more often when compared to not wearing masks. The surgical masks are debated to trap the droplets containing the vrus inside, increasing rather than reducing the risk of infection.

The study concludes:

Exercising with facemasks might increase pathophysiological risks of underlying chronic disease, especially cardiovascular and metabolic risks. Social exercisers are recommended to do low to moderate-intensity exercise, rather than vigorous exercise when they are wearing facemasks. We also recommend people with chronic diseases to exercise alone at home, under supervision when required, without the use of facemasks. Given the identified and hypothesized risks, social distancing and self-isolation appear to be better than wearing facemasks while exercising during this global crisis.

We are rapidly moving toward a time where the citizenry of the world no longer questions the information provided to them by their government. In many cases, simply questioning federal government and global health authorities like the World Health Organization (WHO) can result in censorship, and in our case, demonetization.

We’ve seen this a lot with Covid-19. The number of doctors and scientists around the world who have been raising multiple questions, cause for concern, and presenting research, information and evidence that completely contradicts the claims and recommendations that we are receiving from government health authorities is truly astounding. The amount they’ve been ignored by the mainstream, censored on the internet and ridiculed is also quite eye-opening and revealing.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there is there a digital authoritarian Orwellian ‘fact-checker’ going around patrolling the internet and telling people what is and what isn’t, what to believe and what not to believe. On top of this we are witnessing mandates instead of recommendations, when a wealth of information exists that clearly calls into question these mandates.

Should people not have the right to choose what they do with their body? Should people not have a right to examine all information and determine for themselves what is and what isn’t? Why is there always a campaign to make people feel guilty, or make them feel like they are putting others in danger by not complying to mandates that are already highly questionable, and in some cases possibly even dangerous? What’s going on here?

Another example of conflicting information: A paper published a couple of months ago in the New England Journal of Medicine by, Michael Klompas, M.D., M.P.H., Charles A. Morris, M.D., M.P.H., Julia Sinclair, M.B.A., Madelyn Pearson, D.N.P., R.N., and Erica S. Shenoy, M.D., Ph.D states:

We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Public health authorities define a significant exposure to Covid-19 as face-to-face contact within 6 feet with a patient with symptomatic Covid-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes (and some say more than 10 minutes or even 30 minutes). The chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic.

A study published in 2015 found that cloth masks can increase healthcare workers risk of infection. It also called into question the efficacy of medical masks. You can read more about that and access it here.

The physiological effects of breathing elevated inhaled CO 2 may include changes in visual performance, modified exercise endurance, headaches and dyspnea. The psychological effects include decreased reasoning and alertness, increased irritability, severe dyspnea, headache, dizziness, perspiration, and short-term memory loss. (source)

We are a society moving towards complete obedience, as well as the shame and ridicule of those who don’t comply. Every day we are being ‘turned against’ each other and a lot of it is due to the fact that there is a plethora of credible information out there that completely contradicts our health authorities.

“We are the last free people, we are the people that have the last chance to act.” – Julian Assange

The Takeaway

It can be frustrating living in a time where mandates are imposed on us despite a wealth of information showing that it doesn’t make much sense. What is done for the ‘greater good’ according to governments may not actually be for the greater good, and this has been a theme throughout history, one that may even be hard for people to accept due to the fear it may bring into ones own consciousenss.

Today, there is more of a division amongst people with regards to ‘what is’ and ‘what isn’t’ and that’s largely due to the fact that our consciousness and perception of events are extremely manipulated. This is why there is always so much information contradicting information, recommendations and explanations that come from our government.

One thing is for certain, regardless of how you feel, keeping calm and peaceful in a time of ‘chaos’ is key.

There’s no doubt about it, many people are going through and experiencing a shift in consciousness. COVID-19 has served as a catalyst for many to start questioning what we are being told, why we think the way we do and why we keep listening and following orders that don’t really make much sense. It’s similar to what we’ve experienced before with events like, 9/11 for example, and many others.

Living in a time like we are today can really drive people mad. It can be frustrating seeing so many people blindly following recommendations without ever questioning them, and in turn demonize those who don’t. The human race has been subjected to measures throughout history under the guise of good, all while moving and creeping towards an authoritarian state. We should be listening to people like Edward Snowden on these matters in my opinion. He has been expressing that just like 9/11, governments are using COVID-19 to “monitor us like never before.” He’s stated that “As authoritarianism spreads, as emergency laws proliferate, as we sacrifice our rights, we also sacrifice our capability to arrest the slide into a less liberal and free world. Do you truly believe that when the first wave, this second wave, and the 16th wave of coronavirus is a long forgotten memory, that these capabilities will not be kept? (source)

Something to think about…

