Two children hospitalized in Tenn. amid formula shortage

Washington Times

Two children have been hospitalized in Tennessee after their parents could not find a specific type of formula amid a nationwide shortage.

Both children have intestinal disorders that make it difficult for them to absorb nutrients. They were treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis after their bodies couldn’t tolerate an alternate type of formula, according to Fox13 Memphis.

One of the children was released Tuesday.

Dr. Mark Corkins, a pediatric gastroenterologist who treated the children, told Fox13 he gave them IV fluids and nutrients while they search for the formula, though it is not a long-term solution and he expects more kids will land in hospitals.

The nationwide shortage has parents scrambling for formula wherever they can get it. It’s also increasing pressure on the Biden administration to ramp up production or increase imports.

