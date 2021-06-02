Two Florida Foster Kids, Aged 12 and 14, Break Into Home and Start Shootout With Deputies

Two foster kids—aged 12 and 14—allegedly broke into a Florida home late Tuesday, found a huge stash of firearms, then used the guns in a 30-minute shootout with a team of sheriff’s deputies. According to WKMG, the incident happened at a home in Volusia County where the owner had left behind an AK-47, a pump shotgun, a handgun, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said his deputies had tracked the missing kids down to the house Tuesday evening when the pair grabbed the firearms and started shooting.

Chitwood said deputies didn’t return fire until the girl, 14, came at them with the shotgun.

“After she came out of the garage, hey, there was nothing left that we could do. We had to do what we had to do,” Chitwood said.

The girl was shot in the chest and in the arm and is fighting for her life in a hospital, the sheriff said. The 12-year-old boy and the responding officers were not injured.

Chitwood went on to describe the pair as “evil” and “Bonnie and Clyde.”

