Two Four Two Fire at 10,000 acres and still growing

Herald and News

Evacuation orders:

Level 3 (Go!)

– Collier State Park, and residences west of the state park

– Woodland Park neighborhood

– Oregon Shores 1 neighborhood (west of OR-62, north of Maidu Rd.)

– The area north of junction of Road 422 and OR-62, east of the Wood River, south of Crooked Creek between Wood River and the state fish hatchery. Residences, if not already evacuated, should evacuate now.

– On the north end of the fire, west of Highway 97 near milepost 243, there is active fire north of Spring Creek. Residents in this area near Spring Creek should evacuate.

LEVEL 2: (Get Set)

– Oregon Shores 2 (west of OR-62, south of Maidu Road). Residents should be prepared if there is a need for immediate evacuation.

LEVEL 1: (Get Ready)

– Neighborhoods east of Highway 97 that are west of other closures or evacuation areas.

——————————–

A dangerous wildfire, pushed by strong winds through dry grass and timber, continues to burn near Chiloquin.

Called the Two Four Two Fire, it grew quickly Monday night, pushed by fierce winds. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday it had grown to more than 10,000 acres with 5 percent containment.

Fire mangers said the fire moved “in all directions” Tuesday as gusty conditions continued through the day.

Fire managers said there is an “extremely high” potential for spread over the next 48 hours, expanding in northwest and southwest directions.

On Wednesday, crews plan to hold the fire east of Modoc Point Road, north of South Chiloquin Road, south of Spring Creek Hill and west of Larkin Creek.

There were no known injuries or fatalities as of Wednesday morning.

The logging museum at Collier State Park was saved. Happy Trails Cowboy Campground in Chiloquin is believed destroyed.

Highway 97 remains closed. That closure now extends from its junction with Oregon State Highway 62 south of Chiloquin to Forest Road 9732 at Oux Kanee Overlook. State Highway 422 North is also closed, as well as Highway 62 between Highway 97 and Highway 422 North.

The fire was initially reported Monday near Williamson River Campground, according to information from the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. It soon jumped Highway 97 and was burning on both sides of that roadway, moving south and southwest.

Those with evacuation questions should go to Kla-Mo-Ya Casino where the Red Cross has established a shelter. For anyone in need of stalls for animals, there are some available at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

Emergency officials ask residents to avoid calling 911 unless in an emergency.

Chiloquin schools are closed through at least Wednesday, according to the Klamath County School District.

There are currently 24 engines, two handcrews, five dozers and multiple air resources including one lead plane, three single-engine airtankers, two scooper aircraft, one large helicopter and two Type 2 helicopters on the fire today. More resources are being ordered. Because of heat and smoke, the use of air resources has been limited.

When air resources are available, Klamath Lake is being used to scoop water. Boaters are advised to be aware of their surroundings and avoid areas where aircraft is operating over the water. Williamson River and Spring Creek are also being used for dip sites.

FEMA regional administrator Mike O’Hare determined that “the fire threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster” and approved a federal fire assistance grant Monday night.

Power remains out in much of the fire-affected area, all the way up to Crater Lake National Park. Roads are closed there as well due to downed trees.

Wildfire smoke will be in the area through at least Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Medford. They recommend to keep windows and doors closed, reduce time outside, avoid vigorous activity and stay hydrated.

Herald and News