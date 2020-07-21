Two new terms used

Today I took a survey that used two terms I was not familiar with. First I will say that of the four people listed as conducting the survey, three were Chinese. I am not at liberty to discuss the topic of the survey but the two terms were Utilitarian and Hedonic. In case you should run across them being used in the future here are their meanings:

Utitilarian= Of, relating to, or in the interests of utility.

Exhibiting or stressing utility over other values; practical.

Of, characterized by, or advocating utilitarianism.

Hedonic= Of, relating to, or marked by pleasure.

Of or relating to hedonism or hedonists.

Pertaining to sexual excitement.

Jill in OKC