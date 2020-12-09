Two NHS workers suffer allergic reaction to Pfizer vaccine

The Telegraph

UK regulators have issued a warning that people who have a history of “significant” allergic reactions should not currently receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine after two NHS staff members who had the jab suffered allergic reactions.

The workers were given the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday – the first day of the NHS mass vaccination programme – and then suffered an allergic reaction.

The NHS in England said all trusts involved with the vaccination programme had been informed.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has given precautionary advice to NHS trusts that anyone who has a history of “significant” allergic reactions to medicines, food or vaccines should not receive the vaccine.

Professor Stephen Powis, the national medical director for the NHS in England, said: “As is common with new vaccines the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday.

“Both are recovering well.”

It is understood both staff members have a significant history of allergic reactions – to the extent where they need to carry an adrenaline auto injector with them.

This means that anyone scheduled to receive the vaccine on Wednesday will be asked about their history of allergic reactions.

They developed symptoms of “anaphylactoid reaction” shortly after receiving the vaccine and both have recovered after the appropriate treatment.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/coronavirus-news-vaccine-pfizer-nhs-oxford-covid-uk-cases/