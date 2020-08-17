Two Unmasked Women Arrested In California for Tresspassing

According to a viral post on Facebook, several people decided to walk into Mothers Market in Costa Mesa, California without a mask. This appears to have occurred during some sort of Trump rally, because the women being arrested are surrounded by Trump supporters with flags, red Trump hats, and signs.

According to one of the ladies in the video who is in handcuffs being escorted to a police van by about 10 masked cops, the manager locked them in the store and would not let them leave until cops arrived.

According to the Facebook post, police purportedly ‘arrested them for being in public without a mask.’

The Costa Mesa police said that the store manager called police and that the two women were arrested for tresspassing.

Costa Mesa police say that the 2 women were arrested for tresspassing. https://t.co/Xg6zmue5M4 pic.twitter.com/lq1YRjBBWy — Victor (@Victor47502531) August 17, 2020

The day of the rally, the police posted this press release:

COSTA MESA, Calif. (Aug. 15, 2020) – The Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) is aware of the planned rally expected to start at 11:00 a.m. in the vicinity of Newport Boulevard and 19thStreet today, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. CMPD has been in contact with the organizer and will keep an open line of communication throughout the event to ensure a safe environment for the public and participants. This demonstration is in regards to COVID-19 restrictions. There ae are planned speakers for this rally. If necessary, CMPD will post updates on their Twitter account @CostaMesaPD to inform the public on traffic alerts and potential street closures.

CMPD is dedicated to giving peaceful demonstrators a safe environment to exercise their First Amendment rights. While CMPD supports the public’s right to peaceably assemble and demonstrate, it does not tolerate violence, vandalism, and destruction of property. Those planning to attend are asked to please be safe, remain peaceful, respect others’ property, and report those individuals inciting violence and criminal activity.

The CMPD is working closely with its law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of everyone. CMPD asks that residents report suspicious activity to the non-emergency number…”

The official PDF CITY OF COSTA MESA REGULATION NO. 3 PURSUANT TO PROCLAMATION NO. 2020-01 states, in part,

“SECTION 2. Each resident of, or visitor to, the City of Costa Mesa shall wear a face covering while outside their home or personal vehicle within the boundaries of the City of Costa Mesa while performing or accessing an essential service, except as may be required to perform an essential service within the meaning of applicable Federal Guidelines. The face mask or covering which shall be of sufficient size to cover the nose and mouth of the wearer so as to assure the inhale or exhale of air through the mask or covering. However, due to the scarcity of critical medical supplies, N95 respirators and surgical masks should not be used except by workers in health care and emergency response settings.

SECTION 3. This Order does not prohibit any individual or members of a single household or living unit from engaging in outdoor activities, as an individual or household, such as jogging, walking, or biking. This Order continues to allow individuals to leave their homes to shop at Essential Businesses, including grocery stores and restaurants offering delivery, drive through or carry out service, so long as all persons practice Social Distancing and wear a cloth face covering while visiting Essential Businesses.”

At the state level, Governor Gavin Newsom’s 3-page ‘guidance for face coverings’ issued June 18, 2020 is not actually a law, and includes several exemptions.

So violating the facemask ‘guidance’ would not be an arrestable offense under state law, as several law enforcement agencies in California have affirmed. If there is a city statute, then a citation or arrest could be possible.

Watch the startling video below.

In addition, as we have pointed out many times, Newsom’s guidance for retail stores, restaurants, employers, churches, gyms, etc dated July 29 all include the same paragraph which clearly states:

“Businesses that are open to the public should be cognizant of the exemptions to wearing face coverings in the CDPH Face Covering Guidance and may not exclude any member of the public for not wearing a face covering if that person is complying with the guidance. Businesses will need to develop policies for handling these exemptions among customers, clients, visitors, and workers.”

New California Rules AFFIRM: Business, Retail, Churches, Gyms “may not exclude any member of the public for not wearing a face covering”.

