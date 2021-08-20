Two Women Allegedly Caught Stealing Newsom Recall Ballots

The Palmieri Report – by Jacob Palmieri

Here we go again.

Video appears to show two women stealing recall ballots for the California Governor race.

https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1428382828794978311?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1428382828794978311%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthepalmierireport.com%2Fwomen-allegedly-caught-stealing-newsom-recall-ballots%2F

From Telegram:

2 women caught on camera stealing CA Gov. Recall Election ballots out of apartment mailboxes using a USPS master key to open the entire mail box at once. This was in Valley Village earlier this week. Another man was caught with hundreds of ballots in Torrance as well.

Jovan Pulitzer spoke out on it:

Few questions: Why are they mass stealing Newsom Recall Ballots out of mail boxes? AND how did they get the USPO MASTER KEY to be able to rob ballots in mass? #ScanTheBallots #KinematicArtifactDetection #JovanHuttonPulitzer #GUILTY #wtf pic.twitter.com/DZCCWMBGSH — JovanHuttonPulitzer™ #JovanHuttonPulitzer (@JovanHPulitzer) August 19, 2021

Larry Elder as well:

CITIZEN FREE PRESS:

Democrat women steal Gavin Newsom recall ballots… Caught On Video…https://t.co/XYAnNx7K0c#RecallGavinNewsom #WeveGotAStateToSave — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 19, 2021

They are scared!

