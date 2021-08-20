Two Women Allegedly Caught Stealing Newsom Recall Ballots

The Palmieri Report – by Jacob Palmieri

Here we go again.

Video appears to show two women stealing recall ballots for the California Governor race.

From Telegram:

2 women caught on camera stealing CA Gov. Recall Election ballots out of apartment mailboxes using a USPS master key to open the entire mail box at once. This was in Valley Village earlier this week. Another man was caught with hundreds of ballots in Torrance as well.

Jovan Pulitzer spoke out on it:

Larry Elder as well:

They are scared!

