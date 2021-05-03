Tyranny’s cauldron

Cold Fury

We’re in it. Not because we want to be. Not because we chose to be. Because power-drunk fools have put us there.

Two phrases, taken together, probably constitute the origin of violence and conflict throughout the history of mankind. They are the imperative command “Submit,” and the responsive challenge, “Or what?” I am guessing billions have died as a result of that conversation, because the follow-on to “or what” is when the stabbing, hacking, shooting, and bombing starts. If one wishes to avoid that violence, it is best to avoid forcing that discussion.

In war, there is a military strategy called the “Golden Bridge.” It is used when fighting a determined and powerful opponent that you may be able to defeat, but not completely destroy. The Golden Bridge is a path for a defeated enemy to retreat from the battlefield. This idea comes from Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu who wrote in The Art of War, “Do not push too hard on a desperate enemy,” as this will cause him to fight to the death, which in the end inflicts a much higher cost on your own forces. The goal is to defeat the enemy with the least number of casualties and expenditures of resources on one’s own side—thus maintaining the strength and capabilities of your own army, and in the case of internal conflicts, maintaining a recoverable semblance of order.

The opposite of the Golden Bridge is the World War II German Army strategy of “kettling.” Kettling comes from the German word for cauldron, Kessel. It is used against one’s enemy in order to destroy it or force its unconditional surrender. There is no retreat allowed, and the objective is to isolate the enemy and cause the maximum amount of misery and chaos prior to a final crushing attack.

If we examine what is happening in America now, it is possible to make out the initial shape of the ruling elite’s strategy vis-à-vis their political opposition—and it looks like a cauldron. Through legislative actions such as the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, H.R. 1 federalized voting law, gun control, Supreme Court-packing, and D.C. and Puerto Rico state initiatives, one can see the kettle forming. If you don’t see a Golden Bridge, it is because there isn’t one.

If we listen to the words of the politicians and their bureaucrat handlers in Washington, we can hear the language of the imperative, “Submit,” with no post-capture options. And, if we look at the current zero-sum game of political warfare, cancel culture, and the weaponization of the Justice Department, federal law enforcement, and intelligence agencies, we can see deliberate preparations to answer traditional Americans’ “or what?” response.

The ruling elite appears comfortable delivering the command “Submit” to traditional America, and are not concerned with the consequences that will follow. But they are not fighters, and as such, they plan to use their weaponized federal agencies and useful-idiot brown shirts to do the dirty work. In their ignorance and arrogance, they believe employing violence-by-proxy is a safe strategy. They do not see the reaper that is staring directly at them.

Left to their own devices, the inevitable result of their mistake will be chaos and some version of armed conflict, and most likely the end of our republic as we knew it. For traditional Americans, it is worth considering now whether this is an acceptable future.

Sow the wind; reap the whirlwind has a long history in America as a cautionary scripture instructing restraint from self-destructive behavior. But what of the people who sow the wind in order to call forth the whirlwind, as a weapon against their enemies? What of the people who call forth the whirlwind because, despite the horrible destruction it will bring to their fellow man, they believe they will in some way profit it from the misery? What do we, America, do with those people? How can we afford to tolerate them in our midst?

The elites have a plan. They believe they will be fine, because they’re counting on your submission. If anything remotely unanticipated happens, they can safely escape to their Martha’s Vineyard estates, their compounds in Montana, or their razor wire fortress in Washington, D.C. while things get sorted out by the loyal apparatchiks.

Much as Karl Rove did during the George W. Bush Administration, the elites suffer from the substantial hubris of believing they can create their own reality. They are undeservedly impressed with their status and legend, having brought a once strong nation to the brink of disaster through malevolent and corrupt leadership. As such, they remain oblivious to the lessons from 20 years of fruitless war and the folly of trying to impose one’s will on another.

In reality, they are not strong enough—or smart enough—to wield the command “Submit.” So, having picked up the sword, they will watch it be taken from their hands and then used against them by their very enemy—traditional Americans, who understand there will be no tomorrow, and in whose eyes there is a fierceness, a fury, that is beyond their world. It will be a fatal miscalculation that will bring about the downfall of a cursed and failed American ruling elite. And perhaps, if we can recapture the founding principles of our republic, the beginning of a new and better governance by and for the people; one truly dedicated to liberty and justice for all.