Tyson Employees Walk Off Job To Protest Vaccine Mandate

A group of around a dozen Tyson Foods employees in West Tennessee took to the streets of Newbern on Wednesday to protest the company’s new vaccine mandate.
The employees say they’re risking their jobs to fight against the recent corporate decision to require all employees to take the Covid-19 vaccine, according to KFVS12.
While nobody from the group would speak on camera to news crews – citing their employment agreements, one local business owner spoke on their behalf.
“Nobody wants to be pressured to do anything, especially to their own body, that they don’t want to do,” said Jill Blessing. “For Tyson to actually say, hey, get the shot or you lose your job, and some of these people, I talked to a girl who has worked here 30 years. And that’s a huge thing to put on somebody when that’s their livelihood.”
Around 650 people work at this particular plant.
Employees at Tyson Foods protest the company’s Covid vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/b60rLJJUwK
— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 12, 2021
One woman, Tristin Garland, says two family members work at two different Tyson locations and are at risk of losing their jobs over the vaccine.
“It’s been very stressful for all of us,” said Garland. “I am a nurse and have seen the good and bad due to this vaccine. And trying to decide between your beliefs, when you are so unsure, or keeping your job of 25 years has just been miserable for us.”
Lee Doughten, who is a maintenance worker at the Tyson Plant in Union City, said he’s heard similar protests, and walkouts are being planned there. Doughten said he doesn’t want to get the vaccine and will likely lose his job in November.
“I wish the governor could stop it,” said Doughten. “We were once essential workers, and now we are expendable.” –WREG
Tyson announced last week that all of their 120,000 employees nationwide will need to be vaccinated by Nov. 1 unless they are exempted for medical or religious reasons. Around half of the company’s employees are currently vaccinated, while front-line employees who receive the jab are eligible for a $200 bonus and up to four hours of pay if they are inoculated outside of work.
The protest comes one week after the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union raised objections to to the mandate because the vaccine has not been fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
“While we support and encourage workers getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, and have actively encouraged our members to do so, it is concerning that Tyson’s is implementing this mandate before the FDA has fully approved the vaccine,” said UFCW International president Marc Perrone in a statement.
“We believe the FDA must provide full approval of the vaccines and help address some of the questions and concerns that workers have. Additionally, employers should provide paid time off so that their essential workers can receive the vaccine without having to sacrifice their pay, and can rest as needed while their body adjusts to the vaccine and strengthens their immune system to fight off the virus.”
The UFCW represents 250,000 workers in the US meatpacking and food processing industries, including 24,000 Tyson employees.
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/tyson-employees-walk-job-protest-vaccine-mandate
4 thoughts on “Tyson Employees Walk Off Job To Protest Vaccine Mandate”
Could be they want us all walking off, surrendering to poverty, so the commie overlords can provide while dictating every aspect of our lives. That is, if we’re kept alive. Slavery is not life. Anyway, there are plenty of invaders waiting in the wings for our jobs, willing to work slave-wages.
I can feel the uprising building, all over the world. Economies being wrecked, people sick of force, poison everywhere you turn. What could be more noble than fighting and destroying EVIL?!!
With people walking off their jobs due to mandatory vaccine policies, and the rising cost of fuel, goods and services, expect a huge collapse of the economy (what little there still is). After all, the psychopaths just love creating problems so that they can rush in with their Communist ‘solutions’ and reign in their slave populations.
I work for a big company as well. They haven’t done this yet, but I’m sure it’s coming to me too. It’s coming to all of us. Listen, if they take your livelihood, you are supposed to get revenge. They are coming for our jobs. Taking food out of our kids mouths. They want us dead. They bring in foreigners to take your job, beat the hell out of the sons of b*tches. Matches are free too. They can’t run a business if no one works there and it’s burned to the ground, now can they.. They are saying “you do what you are told, or starve to death, slave.” This is serious, they are declaring war on us. While I think walking out is a good thing, we have got to get nastier. We’ve told them no, and they aren’t listening. The talking is done.
Agree.