Posted: May 21, 2020 Categories: Videos U.S. Attorney William McSwain Announces Guilty Plea of Former Judge of Elections for Election Fraud Executive Office for United States Attorneys May 19, 2020 U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain's remarks addressing criminal charges brought in an election fraud case in Philadelphia.
One thought on “U.S. Attorney William McSwain Announces Guilty Plea of Former Judge of Elections for Election Fraud”
Even though the whole voting this is sham, scam, plan… it’s fun to catch such acts. I earlier read:
“Demuro fraudulently stuffed the ballot box by literally standing in a voting booth and voting over and over, as fast as he could, while he thought the coast was clear.”
What a relief it will be when real leadership in anchored in integrity instead of evil tossed with incompetence.
