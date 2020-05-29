2 thoughts on “U.S. citizens relocating to Mexico form unique expat community

  1. Is ex-pat code for deserter?
    Anyway, no help to us.
    And anti-gun to boot.
    And these names: Vidal, Raskin, Nolan, Grayson. Hmmm… In charge and running things smoothly. How long will this hold?

    .

    Reply

    1. A lot of people leaving the US, thats for sure. You can live a hell of a lot cheaper in Mexico, but for how long is anybody’s guess.

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*