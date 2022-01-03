U.S. Flight Cancellations Hit New Holiday Peak—More Than 2,400 Scrapped On New Year’s Day

Daily Mail

The holiday travel nightmare worsened on New Year’s Day with more than 1,700 flights already cancelled for Sunday after more than 2,700 flights were cancelled Saturday due to poor weather conditions and the impacts of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The total number of cancelled flights since Christmas Eve now totals more than 14,000 – leaving thousands of Americans stranded over the holiday season.

Sunday’s travel chaos stems from key airline hubs including Chicago and Denver, as well as certain airlines which have been left with staff shortages due to COVID.

In an effort to combat the travel disruptions, airlines say they are taking steps to reduce cancellations.

United has offered to pay pilots three times or more of their usual wages for picking up open flights through mid-January. Southwest and others have also raised premium pay for some workers.

Despite those efforts, however, many travelers remain trapped and feel frustrated as they try to make it back home.

