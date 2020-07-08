U.S. Government Spends Another $1.6 BILLION on COVID Vaccine with Company that “Never Brought a Product to Market”

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed is living up to its hype as the largest transfer of wealth in the history of the United States continues at “warp speed,” with BILLIONS of dollars of government funding flowing into the bank accounts of Big Pharma.

This time it is $1.6 BILLION to a new pharmaceutical company that has not even brought a product to market yet, Maryland-based Novavax (sounds like a name some geek in Big Tech Silicon Valley thought up), which joins a long list of drug companies receiving unbelievable amounts of Government cash to develop a COVID vaccine, while many States are rolling out new lock down orders that are killing the few small businesses that managed to survive the first round of lock downs and were just starting to try and open up their businesses again.

Eric Sagonowsky from FiercePharma reports:

Novavax and its COVID-19 shot are racing against well-funded global pharmaceutical players, but a new deal with the U.S. government will push the biotech’s fundraising haul past $2 billion. The Maryland biotech on Tuesday unveiled a $1.6 billion deal with Operation Warp Speed—the project’s largest funding commitment so far—to support late-stage vaccine testing and manufacturing. For Novavax, the agreement follows others with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the U.S. government worth more than $400 million. Novavax’s candidate, which combines an antigen generated from the virus’ spike protein and the company’s proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant, is already in phase 1/2 testing, and the biotech expects to report early data this month. If the data are promising, the company will move to the phase 2 portion of the study, where investigators will look at immunity, safety and disease reduction. The phase 3 efficacy study would enroll up to 30,000 participants and begin in the fall. The company has never brought a product to market, but it’s also advancing a late-stage flu vaccine candidate with plans to file for FDA approval soon. Meanwhile, Novavax also plans to use Warp Speed funds to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing. The company has pledged to produce 100 million vaccine doses this year, and the partners could sign an add-on deal for more doses. The U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed aims to deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines by January 2021. (Source.)

Conveniently located close to Washington D.C. in nearby Maryland, one has to wonder who else in D.C. is benefiting from this newly formed instant billion-dollar company that has not even proven that it can produce a product that makes it to market yet?

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., of Children’s Health Defense, has just reported that drug maker Moderna, also a recipient of hundreds of millions of government funding to produce a COVID vaccine in conjunction with Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institute of Health (NIH), will pay out up to half of their future royalties from the sale of a new COVID vaccine to scientists who are also on the government payroll for the NIH.

Come on America! Do you honestly still believe this is all about protecting the public from a deadly new virus??

How long are you going to continue to comply by staying in your homes and continuing to wear government-commanded face masks, especially now that it has been reported that Governor Newsom of California funneled a billion dollars to China to produce face masks that now have to be distributed in the U.S.?

If you still believe this is all about health and safety, then you will probably also be first in line to get the new COVID vaccines that Bill Gates and President Trump are investing billions in to develop.

Yes, the New World Order’s plan to reduce the world’s population is proceeding full speed ahead, at “warp speed.”

