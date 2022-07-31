U.S. Has Been Protecting Ukraine’s Borders For The Last Five Years

Illegal Alien Crime Report

While our own country’s border with Mexico lies basically wide open and our citizens are more vulnerable than either have ever been, with enough deadly Fentanyl flowing across the border to kill this nation’s entire population many times over, we are continuously handing over more money and weapons to help Ukraine defend their borders.

Recently, less than a month after Congress approved and Joe Biden signed legislation providing an additional $40 billion in aid (including weapons) to Ukraine, the Pentagon announced that they are sending another billion dollars worth of rockets and long-range missiles to the former Soviet republic.

In fact, that brought the total amount of U.S. aid sent to Ukraine since March to $54.7 billion.

However, our federal government’s support for Ukraine’s borders, while largely ignoring ours is nothing new…

While researching another topic, this reporter discovered a U.S. State Department ‘ fact sheet ,’ entitled “U.S. Security Cooperation with Ukraine.”

It was last updated on June 15, 2022 and reports:

The United States reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, extending to its territorial waters.

While it may be maddening that at a time when the current administration has all but abandoned our own border, they are voicing their “unwavering support” for those of Ukraine, what was discovered deeper into the document will send you running for an extra blood pressure pill.

In a section entitled “Border Security,” the U.S. State Department document states :

Since 2017, the Department of State’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation has provided over $34.8 million in Nonproliferation, Anti-terrorism, Demining, and Related Programs support to Ukraine through the Export Control and Border Security (EXBS) Program . The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) has been a primary recipient of EXBS assistance. EXBS also provided assistance to Ukraine Customs and export control and sanctions authorities.

So, for at least the last five years, as our border has become little more than a speed bump for human and drug cartel smugglers, our State Department and military have been working to keep terrorists out of Ukraine and maintain that nation’s “territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.”

It’s official…our elected representatives work much harder for foreign populations, than they do our own.

Maybe we should just all move to Ukraine!

