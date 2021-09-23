U.S. House Backs Bill to Provide $1 Billion for Israel Iron Dome System

US News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for legislation to provide $1 billion to Israel to replenish its “Iron Dome” missile-defense system, just two days after the funding was removed from a broader spending bill.

As voting continued, the House backed the measure by 360 to 8.

https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2021-09-23/us-house-backs-bill-to-provide-1-billion-for-israel-iron-dome-system

One thought on “U.S. House Backs Bill to Provide $1 Billion for Israel Iron Dome System

  1. They’re rubbing our faces in it. See, you guys suffer and starve while we prop up your oppressor and make you pay for it.

    I need a new word for hate; it’s not strong enough. Rage? No, still not strong enough. Outrage? No. Fury? No. Abhorrence? Not quite there. What then? The only thing that comes to mind is KILL.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*