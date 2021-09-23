WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for legislation to provide $1 billion to Israel to replenish its “Iron Dome” missile-defense system, just two days after the funding was removed from a broader spending bill.
As voting continued, the House backed the measure by 360 to 8.
https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2021-09-23/us-house-backs-bill-to-provide-1-billion-for-israel-iron-dome-system
One thought on “U.S. House Backs Bill to Provide $1 Billion for Israel Iron Dome System”
They’re rubbing our faces in it. See, you guys suffer and starve while we prop up your oppressor and make you pay for it.
I need a new word for hate; it’s not strong enough. Rage? No, still not strong enough. Outrage? No. Fury? No. Abhorrence? Not quite there. What then? The only thing that comes to mind is KILL.
.