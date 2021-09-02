U.S. Marine Lt. Col. ‘relieved of duty’ after emotional rebuke of Generals Milley and Austin…

A Marine officer was relieved of duty on Friday after criticizing military leaders. Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller confirmed he has “been relieved for cause based on lack of trust and confidence as of 14:30 today.”

“America has many issues … but it’s my home … it’s where my three sons will become men. America is still the light shining in a fog of chaos. When my Marine Corps career comes to an end, I look forward to a new beginning,” he said. “My life’s purpose is to make America the most lethal and effective foreign diplomacy instrument. While my days of hand to hand violence may be ending…I see new light on the horizon.”

"I have been fighting for 17 years. I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders, I demand accountability." – Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller on the failures in Afghanistan that led to American servicemen dying. pic.twitter.com/JPH3nTctrG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 27, 2021

