U.S. personnel among casualties after explosions at Kabul airport

Yahoo News

Multiple explosions outside the Kabul airport Thursday resulted in “a number of U.S. and civilian casualties” as the U.S. is working to rapidly evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. Fox News reported at least three U.S. Marines are among the injured.

“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby tweeted. “We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update.”

— Joey Garrison

Pentagon confirms ‘unknown number of casualties’ after Kabul airport explosion

Pentagon press Secretary John Kirby confirmed there was “an unknown number of casualties” resulting from an explosion at the Abbey Gate of Kabul’s international airport Thursday.

All gates at Hamid Karzai International Airport have since been shut down, according to a Department of Defense official.

— Matthew Brown and Tom Vandenbrook

Defense officials have been alarmed by threats from ISIS-K group

Defense officials have been alarmed in recent days by threats at Hamid Karzai International Airport by ISIS-K, terrorists who are sworn enemies of the Taliban. One official deemed the threat from a suicide bomber from ISIS-K to be the chief concern for Afghans and U.S. citizens crowding the gates to the airport, and U.S. troops guarding it.

ISIS-K is an offshoot of the Islamic State terrorists who established a sprawling caliphate in Iraq and Syria that was eventually destroyed by a U.S.-led bombing campaign. The K stands for Khorasan, the group’s offshoot in Afghanistan and Pakistan. They have mounted savage attacks in Kabul, targeting a girls’ school and maternity hospital.

— Tom Vandenbrook

— Tom Vandenbrook

Embassy warns U.S. citizens to avoid Kabul airport after explosion

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul is warning U.S. citizens to avoid Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul after a large explosion and reports of gunfire.

The embassy issued an alert on Thursday morning telling U.S. citizens who are at the airport’s three gates to leave immediately. Those that aren’t there should avoid traveling to the airport, according to the alert.

— Rick Rouan

Explosion leaves chaotic, bloody scene outside airport in Kabul

The explosion outside the gates of Kabul’s international airport Thursday, where U.S. and allied force evacuations are taking place, left a chaotic and bloody scene, according to reports on the ground.

1TV, an Afghan news station, published photos of the immediate aftermath of the blast showing people fleeing the scene.

Images from reporters inside the airport showed a large dust cloud envelope the side of the airport as an explosion scattered crowds of people.

— Matthew Brown

President Biden briefed on explosion outside Kabul airport

President Joe Biden has been briefed on Thursday’s explosion outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the White House confirmed.

Details are still emerging about the explosion, which the Pentagon announced Thursday morning amid warnings about the threat of an ISIS-K terrorist attack at the airport.

— Joey Garrison

Explosion reported outside Kabul airport

An explosion was reported on the outskirts of Hamid Karzai International Airport Thursday after reports of gunfire.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed that there was an explosion at the airport. The number of casualties was unconfirmed in the immediate aftermath.

The Pentagon did not say who was behind the explosion, but it comes after the State Department on Wednesday night alerted Americans at gates of the chaotic Kabul airport to “leave immediately.”

The Biden administration has increasingly warned about the threat of an ISIS-K terrorist attack at the Kabul airport as the Aug. 31 U.S. deadline to withdraw draws near.

— Matthew Brown and Joey Garrison

https://www.yahoo.com/news/latest-afghanistan-kabul-evacuations-continue-114604052.html