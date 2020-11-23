As efforts to develop and test a COVID-19 vaccine spur debate around the timing and release of a federally approved vaccine, the share of Americans who say they would get vaccinated for the coronavirus has declined sharply since earlier this year.
About half of U.S. adults (51%) now say they would definitely or probably get a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 if it were available today; nearly as many (49%) say they definitely or probably would not get vaccinated at this time. Intent to get a COVID-19 vaccine has fallen from 72% in May, a 21 percentage point drop.
The share who would definitely get a coronavirus vaccine now stands at just 21% – half the share that said this four months ago.
There are widespread public concerns about aspects of the vaccine development process. On the heels of a pledge from nine pharmaceutical companies to ensure that a potential vaccine would meet rigorous standards, the Center survey finds three-quarters of Americans (77%) think it’s very or somewhat likely a COVID-19 vaccine will be approved in the United States before its safety and effectiveness are fully understood. And when asked about the pace of the vaccine approval process, 78% say their greater concern is that it will move too fast, without fully establishing safety and effectiveness, compared with just 20% who are more concerned approval will move too slowly, creating unnecessary delays.
See the charts and read the rest here: https://www.pewresearch.org/science/2020/09/17/u-s-public-now-divided-over-whether-to-get-covid-19-vaccine/
One thought on “U.S. Public Now Divided Over Whether To Get COVID-19 Vaccine”
I believe no polls, unless I’m there counting heads myself. All are to sway and persuade.
“The more vaccination is supported by public authorities, the more will its dangers and disadvantages be concealed or denied.”
— Dr. Maurice Bayly
From 4 yrs ago: Kevin Gates on His Daughter and Vaccines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWND2drCupY&feature=emb_logo
